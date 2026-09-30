13 months of hearings, 126 appearances and 22 witnesses: Verdict on Meerut blue drum murder case today

In the infamous blue drum murder case in Meerut's Brahmpuri area, 22 witnesses have presented evidence against Muskan and Sahil, accused of killing Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput.

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13 months of hearings, 126 appearances and 22 witnesses: Verdict on Meerut blue drum murder case today (File)

Meerut blue drum case: The District Judge’s court will deliver its verdict on Wednesday, September 30, in the infamous Blue Drum murder case in Meerut’s Brahmapuri area. The court will first determine whether Muskan and Sahil, accused of murdering Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput, are guilty. If found guilty, the sentencing hearing will then take place. Final arguments in the case concluded on September 17 and the prosecution sought the death penalty for both accused based on circumstantial evidence and facts of the case.

22 witnesses appeared in court

The prosecution also presented the alleged preparations made before and after the murder. This included evidence related to the purchase of drugs, knives, blue drums, cement, and sand. Advocate Vijay Bahadur, representing Saurabh’s family, stated that the plaintiffs presented 22 witnesses.

These include Saurabh’s brother, Bablu, his mother, and Saurabh’s friend. Additionally, shopkeepers involved in the purchase of drums, medicines, knives, cement, etc. were also examined. Evidence relating to the places the accused visited after the murder was also presented to the court.

All witnesses blamed Muskan and Sahil

All 22 witnesses in the case have testified against Muskan and Sahil, accusing them of murdering Saurabh. The accused had purchased knives, razors, cement, sand, and a large blue drum in advance. Testimony from the police and forensic team revealed the horrors of the crime scene, where blood stains were spread throughout the room. The body was brutally chopped and hidden inside a cement drum. The postmortem report also confirmed the brutality of the murder and the use of sharp weapons. All testimony is against Muskan and Sahil, making their conviction a certainty.

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