13 months of hearings, 126 appearances and 22 witnesses: Verdict on Meerut blue drum murder case today

Meerut blue drum case: The District Judge’s court will deliver its verdict on Wednesday, September 30, in the infamous Blue Drum murder case in Meerut’s Brahmapuri area. The court will first determine whether Muskan and Sahil, accused of murdering Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput, are guilty. If found guilty, the sentencing hearing will then take place. Final arguments in the case concluded on September 17 and the prosecution sought the death penalty for both accused based on circumstantial evidence and facts of the case.
22 witnesses appeared in court
The prosecution also presented the alleged preparations made before and after the murder. This included evidence related to the purchase of drugs, knives, blue drums, cement, and sand. Advocate Vijay Bahadur, representing Saurabh’s family, stated that the plaintiffs presented 22 witnesses.
These include Saurabh’s brother, Bablu, his mother, and Saurabh’s friend. Additionally, shopkeepers involved in the purchase of drums, medicines, knives, cement, etc. were also examined. Evidence relating to the places the accused visited after the murder was also presented to the court.
All witnesses blamed Muskan and Sahil
All 22 witnesses in the case have testified against Muskan and Sahil, accusing them of murdering Saurabh. The accused had purchased knives, razors, cement, sand, and a large blue drum in advance. Testimony from the police and forensic team revealed the horrors of the crime scene, where blood stains were spread throughout the room. The body was brutally chopped and hidden inside a cement drum. The postmortem report also confirmed the brutality of the murder and the use of sharp weapons. All testimony is against Muskan and Sahil, making their conviction a certainty.
Timeline
February 24, 2025: Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput returned to Meerut from London and arrived at his home in Indira Nagar.
February 25, 2025: His wife Muskan Rastogi’s birthday was celebrated at Saurabh’s home.
February 28, 2025: Their daughter Pihu’s birthday was celebrated
March 3, 2025: According to the prosecution, as part of a conspiracy, Saurabh was given a sedative, and then her boyfriend, Sahil Shukla, was called to the house, where Saurabh was brutally murdered. The body was then dismembered, filled with cement, and sealed in a blue drum.
March 4, 2025: On this day, Muskaan left her daughter at her parents’ home and went to Shimla with Sahil and kept the family in the dark by sending messages from Saurabh’s phone.
March 17, 2025: After returning from Shimla, the case came to light and the police began investigating. Dismembered remains of Saurabh Rajput were recovered from a blue drum inside the house. Police arrested the accused, Muskan and Sahil
March 2025 to September 2026: The trial lasted approximately 13 months. A total of 126 court appearances (hearing dates) were held, and statements from 22 witnesses were recorded.
September 30 2026: After completion of approximately 545 days of legal process and final arguments, the Meerut District Court is to pronounce a historic verdict on Muskan and Sahil, the main accused in this murder case.