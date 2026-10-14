Meerut blue drum case: Accused Muskan, her lover Sahil get death sentence for killing Saurabh Rajput

A death penalty has been granted to Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla on Wednesday by a district court in Meerut.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/meerut-blue-drum-murder-case-death-sentence-pronounced-to-muskaan-sahil-in-merchant-navy-officer-saurabh-rajput-killing-8536016/ Copy

Blue Drum murder case

A death sentence has been pronounced by a district court in Meerut on Wednesday to both Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla for killing her husband, Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput.

On September 30, the District and Sessions Judge Arvind Kumar Mishra held Rastogi and Shukla guilty of the murder. Notably, the family wanted nothing less than the death penalty for them.

Rajput was allegedly drugged and murdered, and his body was later found stuffed inside a blue drum in his house in March last year within the Brahmpuri police station area of ​​Meerut.

Calling the verdict historic, Advocate Krishan Kumar Dubey, who was representing Rajput said, “Both have been sentenced to death for the crime. They have been ordered to pay a fine of Rs 50,000 under Section 302 and Rs 20,000 under Section 238A.” He further stated that defense presented arguments like no one actually witnessed the murder and that both accused have daughters but clarified that all of these were kept aside while pronouncing the verdict.

“It was a meticulously planned conspiracy and strategy. She executed the murder with a calm and composed mind. Consequently, the death penalty was the appropriate punishment for such a premeditated killing,” he further said. “This is a significant verdict among the country’s court rulings as a woman is being sentenced to death is, in itself, a precedent-setting event.”

Also Read | Final verdict in blue drum murder case: Court convicts Muskan, Sahil of killing Saurabh Rajput in Meerut

Ahead of the verdict, jail officials said that the two were extremely anxious about the verdict as both had stopped eating and drinking in jail, and their barracks are under CCTV surveillance.

Vijay Bahadur Singh, the lawyer representing the prosecution, said that given the cruelty of the act by Muskan and Sahil, the court should impose the strictest possible punishment. Echoing the sentiment, Saurabh’s brother, Bablu, and his mother, Renu, stated that they are awaiting the court’s verdict.

What was the blue drum case?

On March 3, 2025, Muskan Rastogi sedated her husband, Saurabh Rajput, at their Indra Nagar home by lacing his food, as per the police case. Her lover Sahil Shukla arrived shortly after, and the duo stabbed Rajput to death before dismembering his body in the bathroom, said the prosecution. Seeking to suppress the odour of decomposition, they packed the dismembered body parts into a large blue plastic drum, filled it with a freshly mixed wet compound of sand, water, and cement, and sealed it, the probe revealed.

Also Read | Blue Drum murder case: Convict Muskan Rastogi fears death penalty, lover Sahil breaks down in jail

The murderer duo had fled to Himachal Pradesh the next day, and Rastogi used Rajput’s mobile phone to send text messages to his family members, creating an illusion that he was alive and travelling for business.

On March 17, 2025, suspicious relatives visited the residence alongside local authorities. Saurabh and Muskaan’s six-year-old daughter had reportedly told neighbours, “Papa is in the drum.” Police cut open the sealed blue drum inside to discover Rajput’s remains, leading to the chase and arrest of Rastogi and Shukla two days later. The body was recovered on March 19.