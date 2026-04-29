Home

News

Ganga Expressway Inauguration Today: PM Modi to inaugurate UPs longest expressway – Check travel times from Delhi, Noida, Haryana, maximum speed can be...

Ganga Expressway Inauguration Today: PM Modi to inaugurate UP’s longest expressway – Check travel times from Delhi, Noida, Haryana, maximum speed can be…

Ganga Expressway: Uttar Pradesh's longest Ganga Expressway will open to the public today. This 594-kilometer-long expressway will not only accelerate development in the state but also create new employment opportunities.

Ganga Expressway Inauguration Today: PM Modi to inaugurate UP’s longest expressway – Check travel times from Delhi, Noida, Haryana (Photo: X)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate Uttar Pradesh’s longest Ganga Expressway, which begins at Bijauli in Meerut and ends at Prayagraj, on Wednesday. The inauguration will take place in Hardoi, but a live program will also be held in Meerut on the same day in Bijauli.

A pandal has been erected for this purpose, with seating arrangements for 5,000 people. CCTV cameras and screens are being installed at the venue. The opening of the Ganga Expressway will benefit not only the people of Uttar Pradesh, but also those of Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Haryana. This expressway will directly connect Meerut to Prayagraj. The government has decided to promote the expressway’s features to the public.

The wheels of the country’s development will begin rolling on the 594-kilometer-long Ganga Expressway between Meerut and Prayagraj. This, Uttar Pradesh’s longest greenfield expressway, will connect to Haridwar in Uttarakhand. Currently, this six-lane expressway will be expanded to eight lanes in the future.

Built at a cost of ₹36,230 crore, the Ganga Expressway will pass through 12 districts and 519 villages in Uttar Pradesh, including major cities like Meerut, Bulandshahr, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj. A 3.5-kilometer-long airstrip has also been built on the expressway, allowing Indian Air Force fighter jets to make emergency landings.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ | Fighter jets land on expressway in UP: Here’s what IAF’s major drill in Sultanpur means

Complete route

The expressway passes through a 1-kilometer-long bridge over the Ganges at Brajghat in Hapur and a 720-meter-long bridge over the Ramganga River further downstream. Crossing both rivers offers breathtaking views.

This includes:

381 underpasses

14 major bridges

126 minor bridges

929 culverts.

Bijauli (Meerut) to Chandner (Hapur) is 48.9 km

Chandner (Hapur) to Mirzapur Dungal (Amroha) is 30 km

Mirzapur Dungal (Amroha) to Nagla Baraha (Badaun) is 50.7 km

Nagla Baraha (Badaun) to Binawar (Badaun) is 52.1 km

Binawar (Badaun) to Dari Gulau (Shahjahanpur) is 46.7 km

and Dari Gulau (Shahjahanpur) to Ubaria Khurd (Hardoi) is 52.9 km.

From Ubaria Khurd (Hardoi) to Iksai (Hardoi) is 52.4 km

Iksai (Hardoi) to Raya Mao (Unnao) is 50.2 km

Raya Mao (Unnao) to Sarson (Unnao) is 53.1 km

Sarson (Unnao) to Terukha (Raebareli) is 51.8 km

Terukha (Raebareli) to Naudhiya (Pratapgarh) is 52 km

Naudhiya (Pratapgarh) to Judhapur Dandu (Prayagraj) is 53 km.

ALSO READ | Delhi to Dehradun in just 2.5 hours: PM Modi inaugurates Delhi-Dehradun Expressway – Check route, key features

In the future, UPDA will connect the Ganga Expressway to the Noida International Airport in Jewar via the Yamuna Expressway. An 83-kilometer-long link road will connect the Ganga Expressway to the Yamuna Expressway.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.