Lucknow: A madrasa teacher has been arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in Kheri Kalan village in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, stated news agency ANI.

In a similar case, a seminary teacher at a madrasa at Awas Vikas Hanspuram was arrested for allegedly raping his minor student at Naubasta area of Kanpur on Sunday, stated a report. Soon after the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anant Dev rushed to the spot and inquired accused cleric Moulana Javed.

The accused was then handed over by the police to a local court, which later sent him to judicial custody. SSP Anant Dev reportedly said that the accused will be charged under the National Security Act (NSA). Soon a chargesheet will be filed in the case as the medical report confirmed that the student was raped. Notably, the clothes of the cleric have been sent for forensic investigation.

In the month of February, a class 8 student was allegedly abducted and raped by three youths in Deoria district. The minor was abducted from her home when she was sleeping with her siblings and later taken to a nearby agriculture field and raped by the youths, Superintendent of Police (SP) N Kolanchi said. Based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, an FIR was registered against the three youths, the SP said, adding that two of the three accused were taken into custody.

(With agency inputs)