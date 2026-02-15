Home

News

Meerut Metro: Delhi to Meerut in 55 minutes at a speed of 120 km/h, will cover 13 stations; Details inside

Meerut Metro: Delhi to Meerut in 55 minutes at a speed of 120 km/h, will cover 13 stations; Details inside

The Meerut Metro will operate from 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM from Monday to Saturday, while Sunday timings will be from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

This metro train will run at a speed of 120 km/h.

New Delhi: Meerut Metro Opening Date: After Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Noida, and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, the time has come for the inauguration of the Meerut Metro. On February 22nd, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Rapid Rail Namo Bharat Train from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Meerut South, and also inaugurate the metro line in Meerut on a 23-kilometer track between 13 stations. The Meerut Metro project, which began in 2019, is being realized in seven years. This metro train will run at a speed of 120 km/h from Meerut South to Modipuram Depot. This is the first phase of the Meerut Metro, which will run between Modipuram and Meerut South, connecting 13 stations.

Delhi to Meerut will now take 55 minutes; 700 passengers will be able to travel by metro at a time. It will arrive at every metro station in 7 minutes, run at a speed of 120 kilometers, and cover 13 stations between Modipuram and Meerut South.

Meerut Metro stations

The 13 stations of the Meerut Metro include Modipuram, Modipuram Depot, Meerut North, Daurli, MES Colony, Begum Pul, Bhaisali, Meerut Central, Brahmapuri, Shatabdinagar, Rithani, Partapur, and Meerut South. Rapid Rail can be taken from Meerut South to Delhi or Ghaziabad.

Meerut Metro inauguration

PM Modi will flag off the first train from Meerut South Station (Meerut Metro Opening Date). With metro trips taking 7 minutes, passengers will no longer have to wait. All metro stations have drinking water, washrooms, and adequate facilities for disabled passengers. The second phase of the Meerut Metro will include a 13-km track. Meerut Metro stations are elevated, underground, and ground-floor.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Meerut Metro timings

The Meerut Metro will operate from 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM from Monday to Saturday. Sunday timings will be from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM. Trains will arrive within 5 to 10 minutes during peak hours, while during off-peak hours, they may take 10 to 15 minutes.

Metro and Namo Bharat train on a single ticket

In Meerut, passengers can travel on either the Namo Bharat or Metro trains using a single ticket. There will be no need to purchase separate tickets for the Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro. Rapid Rail fares and Meerut Metro fares will be announced soon.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.