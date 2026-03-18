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How Island Platform design is transforming Meerut metro, pushing Namo Bharat corridor ridership close to 92,000 daily

How ‘Island Platform’ design is transforming Meerut metro, pushing Namo Bharat corridor ridership close to 92,000 daily

Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat corridor witness a sharp rise in ridership nearing 92,000 daily, driven by island platform design, seamless connectivity, and faster travel between Delhi and Meerut.

Meerut Metro Namo Bharat ridership

Island platform design for the Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat corridor will further help increase ridership. Meerut Metro officials claim that after the introduction of island platforms passenger footfall has increased to nearly 92,000 passengers daily.

“The improved station design will further enhance commuter flow and experience while also helping address congestion issues,” an NCRTC spokesperson said. Passengers can board or deboard trains from both sides on an island platform, saving time and facilitating easy movement.

Helping Movement Of Commuters Efficiently

Meerut Metro, which works under the ambit of the Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), has intra-city trains and intercity trains connecting commuters to Delhi. Travellers can use these trains interchangeably without having to exit the station to board the other service.

NCRTC and official project reports state this is India’s first integrated Regional Rapid Transit System where commuters between Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut will experience the benefits of travel on “one network”.

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Daily Passengers Rise After Meerut Metro Operationalises More Sections

The number of passengers taking the Meerut Metro has increased after more sections of the Delhi–Meerut corridor became operational. Previously commuters taking metro trains used to be around 60,000 daily which has now surged to nearly 92,000 daily.

“We have been receiving huge crowds on a daily basis especially at Meerut Cantt, Meerut City, and Ghaziabad City stations during peak office hours,” reported news agency ANI quoting officials. This information was also reported by media outlets like Dainik Jagran and The Times of India.

Passengers Take Less Than An Hour To Reach Meerut From Delhi

The trains run at speeds of up to 160 km/h and cover the Delhi-Meerut corridor in under an hour. NCRTC also mentioned that features such as air-conditioned coaches, automatic sliding doors, electronic ticketing systems, and high-tech safety features have been provided to offer passengers a world-class commute. Namo Bharat trains running under Meerut Metro will encourage more people to use rail as a mode of transport instead of road.

Expected To Cross 1.5 Lakh Passengers Daily Soon

NCRTC officials expect a further increase in ridership when commuters start using the metro service for daily travel. “We expect daily ridership on Delhi Meerut corridor to touch over 1.5 lakh when the corridor is fully optimized and more nodes are introduced,” officials were quoted as saying by Dainik Jagran.

News agency PTI quoted transport experts as saying that initiatives such as island platforms can be replicated in upcoming public transport projects in the country. Meerut Metro increasing its passenger footfall shows that metro trains and the Namo Bharat corridor project are essential modes of transport to reduce road traffic in the NCR.

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