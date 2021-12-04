Meerut: Amid reports of several foreign nationals becoming untraceable after landing in India, Chief medical officer of Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, Dr Akhilesh Mohan said some foreign nationals have given wrong mobile numbers and addresses to the administration. At least 13 out of 297 foreign returnees have done this, Dr Mohan told news agency ANI. The chief medical officer further said the details that the foreign nationals have provided to the administration have been given to LIU (Local Intelligence Unit) to find out their whereabouts.

Two Omicron cases have been confirmed in India while several suspected samples have been submitted for genome sequencing. The first Omicron case was also a South African national who flew to Dubai after testing Covid negative within days of testing positive.

The Karnataka government has already ordered a probe into the first case of Omicron in the state as well as the country as the South African national travelled to Dubai within a week after testing positive. According to reports, he tested negative at a private testing facility which has now come on the radar of the government. However, all his primary and secondary contacts have tested negative.