Meerut shocker: Beautician wife, lover kill husband, bury body, crime unearthed after 10 days

The crime took place on September 28, when Talib returned home from work. At around 7 pm, Ilma called his family members, informing them that he had died of a heart attack.

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Meerut shocker: Beautician wife, lover kill husband, bury body, crime unearthed after 10 days | Image: X

Meerut Shocker: A shocking and terrifying murder mystery has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh, where a wife killed her husband with the help of her lover in Meerut. The wife, who works as a beautician, told the family that the victim, Talib, had died of a heart attack after committing the crime. The victim’s family trusted the accused wife, believing that he had died of natural causes, and buried the body. However, the family started suspecting her when the accused wife, Ilma, started behaving weirdly, and subsequently, they found Talib’s phone on October 5.

What Exactly Happened?

30-year-old Talib was the son of Zulfiqar, a resident of Rasulpur-Dabhedi village in Muzaffarnagar. He was married to 27-year-old Ilma, a resident of Anjum Palace in Meerut, in 2022. The couple is survived by a three-year-old daughter.

Talib, who worked as a mason, started living with his wife in a rented house in Meerut’s Zakir Nagar Colony. Ilma worked at the nearby Signature Style Beauty Studio.

The crime took place on September 28, when Talib returned home from work. At around 7 pm, Ilma called his family members, informing them that he had died of a heart attack. Talib’s cousin Akram was the first to reach the house.

Ilma told Akram that Talib became unconscious and fell on the floor after returning from work. He laid on the bed and died a short while later. The victim’s family took his body to his ancestral village – Rasulpur-Dabhedi – and his body was laid to red on September 29.

Recovery Of Talib’s Phone Deepens Murder Suspicion

After Talib’s death, his family was not convinced that he had died of natural causes. On October 1, his maternal uncle’s son went to Ilma’s home and asked for Talib’s mobile phone. However, Ilma told them that she did not know anything about the phone.

They then started searching for Talib’s mobile phone in the home and found it under clothing. When the family members checked the call history and messages. They found out the conversations between Talib and Aman.

In the chat, Talib had warned Aman not to speak to his wife. This raised the family’s suspicion.

Ilma Confessed To The Crime

When the family members questioned Ilma, she confessed that she killed Talib with the help of his lover. According to the accused woman, Talib used to assault her. On September 28, he again assaulted her after returning home. Angered by the assaults, she called Aman and asked him to come over. Aman then arrived at the house with a friend.

According to Ilma, Aman and his friend then thrashed Talib. During the altercation, the trio overpowered the victim. Aman then strangled Talib to death with a dupatta.

After committing the crime, Aman told Ilma to tell the family that Talib had died of a heart attack.

Police Action

According to Kotwali Circle Officer Sangram Singh, Talib’s grave was dug up and the body was exhumed. The body has been sent for a post-mortem and police are waiting for the autopsy report.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.