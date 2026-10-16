Meerut shocker: Wife, lover strangle husband to death, stage snakebite by placing snake under body – Get death penalty

Meerut shocker: A woman and her lover have been sentenced to death for strangling her husband and staging his death as a snakebite in Uttar Pradesh.

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Meerut shocker: Wife, lover strangle husband to death, stage snakebite by placing snake under body – Get death penalty | Image: X

Meerut shocker: A shocking incident has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh where a wife strangled her husband to death with the help of her lover in Meerut and placed a snake beneath his body to make the murder appear to be a death caused by a snakebite. A district court on October 7 had convicted Ravita and her neighbour, Amardeep of murder. Ravita had an extramarital affair with Amardeep and the duo conspired to kill Kashyap. After killing the victim, they placed Meerut shocker: A woman and her lover have been sentenced to death for strangling her husband and staging his death as a snakebite in Uttar Pradesh. A snake to conceal the murder and mislead investigators.

What Exactly Happened?

The victim was identified as Amit Kashyap, who was found dead at his house in Akbarpur Sadat village on April 12 last year. The family suspected snakebite after they found a snake trapped beneath the victim’s body. However, the injuries on the body, specially on the neck, raised suspicion. Later, the postmortem report also revealed that Kashyap died due to strangulation.

The snake was caught and kept in a container. According to a snake charmer, who examined the serpent, the venom sac had been removed. This means the snake bite cannot cause death. Investigators also questioned the person who allegedly supplied the snake to the accused persons.

Graphical Representation

Police Filed Chargesheet

Investigators submitted a chargesheet of over 500 pages after examining over a dozen witnesses.

According to Additional District Government Counsel Farzana, autopsy report and mobile phone records emerged as crucial evidence. Call record showed that Amardeep and Ravita spoke over 70 times in four days after the victim’s death.

The prosecution told the court that the police traced over 500 calls between Amardeep and Ravita. Amardeep’s SIM was registered in the name of Sonu, who is a resident of Jagriti Vihar. Sonu told the court that he never used the number nor knew either convict.

Capital Punishment

After hearing both sides, District Government Counsel KK Chaubey ordered the death penalty on both the accused persons.

The advocate representing the victim’s side urged the court to consider the motive, the manner of the murder and the intentions of the convicts. The lawyer representing the victim’s family demanded capital punishment for both the accused persons.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.