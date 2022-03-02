New Delhi: While Vladimir Putin is facing sharp criticism from across the globe for launching what he called a “special military operation” in Ukraine, Dr. Abhay Kumar Singh, Indian-origin legislator and member of Russian United Russia party has justified the Russian President’s move asserting that the neighboring country was given enough chance for dialogue before the invasion.Also Read - Watch: Union Minister Smriti Irani Welcomes Stranded Indians From Ukraine In 4 Different Languages

Drawing a parallel with India, Singh asked how India will react will China sets up its military base in Bangladesh. "If Ukraine joins NATO, it will bring NATO forces closer to us as Ukraine is our neighbouring country and it would be a violation of the agreement. Our President and Parliament had no option but to act and a decision was taken (to attack Ukraine)," Singh told India Today in an exclusive conversation.

He also rubbished reports which claimed that Putin is planning to carry out a nuclear attack on Ukraine. . "I order the defense minister and the chief of the general staff of the Russian armed forces to put the deterrence forces of the Russian army into a special mode of combat service. You see that Western countries are not only unfriendly to our country in the economic sphere — I mean illegitimate sanctions," Putin had said in a televised address. Now, Singh has claimed that the main aim behind carrying out nuclear drills was to respond if another country attacked Russia.

Who Is Abhay Kumar Singh?