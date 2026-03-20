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Meet Ansh Tripathi, Indian engineer on Shivalik vessel that crossed Strait of Hormuz carrying LPG tankers

Meet Ansh Tripathi, Indian engineer on Shivalik vessel that crossed Strait of Hormuz carrying LPG tankers

Ansh Tripathi's family members became emotional talking to the media as he reached India safely. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

Meet Ansh Tripathi, Indian engineer on Shivalik vessel that crossed Strait of Hormuz

As the tensions in the Middle East are rising, the Strait of Hormuz has become a dangerous transit route. With tensions spread across the world, an Indian engineer has highlighted great courage and duty. The name of the professional is Ansh Tripathi, the second engineer on the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) vessel named Shivalik. The cargo vessel had reached India earlier this week, and the engineer successfully navigated through the zone of high risk, making sure that LPG reached India safely.

Brave engineer: Ansh Tripathi

Ansh Tripathi part of the crew on the Shivalik vessel. The ship was carrying almost 46,000 metric tonnes of LPG for the Indian consumers. The vessel Shivalik made its way through the sensitive region of the Strait of Hormuz on March 13. This happened at a time when the fear of possible military escalation remained super high.

Who is Ansh Tripathi?

Ansh Tripathi hails from Rajasthan’s Jamshedpur and studied at Motilal Nehru Public School and AECS Jadugora. Later, he completed his mechanical engineering degree from BIT in 2012 and did marine engineering at Cochin Shipyard Limited in 2015. Ansh joined the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) in 2014.

Ansh Tripathi’s family

After Ansh reached India safely, his father, Mithilesh Kumar Tripathi, spoke to the media and said, “My only fear was that my child would become a casualty in the war of superpowers. I haven’t slept in a week. Now that the ship has crossed Hormuz, I feel a heavy stone has been lifted from my chest.”

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Tripathi’s mother, Chanda Tripathi mentioned, “Every time I heard about the danger on the news, my soul trembled. I thank the Modi government for their alertness. I just want to hold my son again.”

“We had zero contact. Every second was filled with thoughts of his safety. This relief belongs to the entire country,” told Tripathi’s wife Chanda Mishra Tripathi.

He has a two-year-old son named Tanay.

Iran-US conflict

The tensions between Iran and the United States are increasing. This has made the transit route of the Strait of Hormuz quite vulnerable. India is almost 60 per cent dependent on LPG imports, out of which 90 per cent come through the Strait of Hormuz, as stated by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

However, the government has issued directions for increasing the domestic LPG production now.

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