New Delhi: The Malkangiri area of Odisha untill now was known for producing Maoists, but the identity of the area is soon going to change as the land has produced the first woman pilot from the backward region.

Meet Anupriya Lakra, the tribal girl who has scripted history by becoming the first female pilot from the backward district.

Lakra, who will soon join a private airline as a co-pilot, has achieved this success after years of hard work.

This success didn’t come easy for her as she at 23 decided to quit engineering and join the aviation academy to fulfill her dream of flying in the sky.

Anupriya , daughter of Mariniyas Lakra, a havildar in Odisha Police, completed her matriculation from a Convent School in Malkangiri and Higher Secondary from another school at Semiliguda.

Extending good wishes on her remarkable achievement, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had said in a tweet that Lakra has become an inspiration by setting an example for others to emulate.

“I am happy to learn about the success of Anupriya Lakra. The success achieved by her through dedicated efforts and perseverance is an example for many,” Patnaik tweeted.

Her parents who are excited about her success said that it was not an easy journey for her.

She has come so far as she struggled very hard to reach this level.

“People used to say she will not be able to do it as we belong to a backward village. But she has proved them wrong. We feel very proud of her, ” Yashmin Lakra, Anupriya’s mother said.

People on social media have been pouring out praises on Lakra for becoming the first female commercial pilot from the tribal area of the state.