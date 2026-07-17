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Meet Anurag Kumar, 1994-batch IPS officer appointed new Delhi Police Commissioner, currently working as Special Director in Intelligence Bureau

The appointment comes months after a major reshuffle in the Delhi Police on March 3, when 70 officers were transferred with immediate effect.

Written by: Analiza Pathak Edited by: Analiza Pathak
Published: July 17, 2026, 11:39 AM IST
Meet Anurag Kumar, 1994-batch IPS officer appointed new Delhi Police Commissioner, currently working as Special Director in Intelligence Bureau

The Central government on Friday appointed senior IPS officer Anurag Kumar as the new Commissioner of Delhi Police. He will take over from Satish Golcha, who has been serving as the city’s police chief since August 2025. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order asking Golcha to hand over charge to Kumar and report to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi for his next assignment.

Golcha, a 1992-batch IPS officer of the AGMUT cadre, was serving as the Director General of Tihar Jail before being appointed Delhi Police Commissioner on August 22, 2025.

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Who is Anurag Kumar?

Anurag Kumar is a 1994-batch IPS officer from the AGMUT cadre. He is currently working as Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and has more than three decades of experience in the police service.

A graduate in Engineering, Kumar has received several honours during his career. He was awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2010 and the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2016.

He is known for handling intelligence and security-related responsibilities at senior levels. His appointment as Delhi Police Commissioner is part of a broader administrative reshuffle, with the official appointment order expected to be issued shortly.

The appointment comes months after a major reshuffle in the Delhi Police on March 3, when 70 officers were transferred with immediate effect. The changes included 50 IPS officers and 20 DANIPS officers, who were moved to different key positions across the force.

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About the Author

Analiza Pathak

Analiza Pathak

Born in Guwahati, raised in Mussoorie and Delhi, She grew up reading magazines more than textbooks. She is an experienced writer/editor and has shifted focus to various aspects of communication. Her a ... Read More

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