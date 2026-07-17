Meet Anurag Kumar, 1994-batch IPS officer appointed new Delhi Police Commissioner, currently working as Special Director in Intelligence Bureau

The Central government on Friday appointed senior IPS officer Anurag Kumar as the new Commissioner of Delhi Police. He will take over from Satish Golcha, who has been serving as the city’s police chief since August 2025. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order asking Golcha to hand over charge to Kumar and report to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi for his next assignment.
Golcha, a 1992-batch IPS officer of the AGMUT cadre, was serving as the Director General of Tihar Jail before being appointed Delhi Police Commissioner on August 22, 2025.
Anurag Kumar is a 1994-batch IPS officer from the AGMUT cadre. He is currently working as Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and has more than three decades of experience in the police service.
A graduate in Engineering, Kumar has received several honours during his career. He was awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2010 and the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2016.
He is known for handling intelligence and security-related responsibilities at senior levels. His appointment as Delhi Police Commissioner is part of a broader administrative reshuffle, with the official appointment order expected to be issued shortly.
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