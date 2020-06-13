New Delhi: The Railway Protection Force unit of Central Railway has deployed a robot to thermally screen and record temperature of passengers at Pune station in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Saturday. Also Read - Mohena Kumari Singh Discharged From Hospital Without Being Tested Negative For COVID-19

The robot, named Captain ARJUN, an acronym for "always be responsible and just use to be nice", displays the temperature in a panel with a response time of 0.5 seconds, said a CR release.

If the temperature of the passenger is higher than the reference range, the robot will sound an alarm, it added.

It also has a two-way communication mode, voice and video facilities as well as the ability to speak in the local language, the CR release further informed.

The robot has a sensor-based sanitiser and mask dispenser and battery-backed floor sanitisation facility, the release said.

It is equipped with motion sensor, pan-tilt-zoom camera and a dome camera which use artificial intelligence algorithms to track suspicious activity, apart from an inbuilt siren, motion-activated spotlight H-264 processor and internal storage for recording in case of network failure.

Alok Bohra, Deputy Inspector General, RPF, CR, said high COVID-19 infection rates prompted the force to consider robotic screening.

“Captain Arjun can also be deployed for station access control and will augment the overall security plan,” he added.