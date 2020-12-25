New Delhi: Arya Rajendran, 21, is set to script history by becoming the youngest mayor of Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram city. Notably, the college-going girl will be the youngest mayor in the country after she takes on the mantle. Also Read - Days After Slowdown, Kerala Witnessing New Wave of Coronavirus as Cases Surge Again

According to a report carried by News18, the decision to appoint Arya as a mayor was taken by a panel of CPM district secretariat. She also contested the recently-held Kerala civic body polls and was elected as the ward councillor from Mudavanmugal.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Arya said she was hoping to complete her education side by side her political work.

Before contesting for civil body polls, Arya had stated that her work would be focus on improving/upgrading the lower primary schools alongside her other developmental work.

Arya is currently pursuing BSc in Maths at the All Saints College in Thiruvananthapuram. She has been active in politics and is a state committee member of the Students Federation of India. Not only this, she also holds the position of Kerala president of Balasangham, which is CPM’s children wing.