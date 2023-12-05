Meet Aryan Rajvanshi, A Class 11 Student From Gujarat, Who Uses AI, Drones to Help Farmers in India | Exclusive

Aryan Rajvanshi said MechaCrop is a project that uses drones and artificial intelligence to help farmers detect and prevent crop diseases, monitor crop growth, and optimize their productivity.

Aryan presented his project at the University of California, Berkeley, earlier this year, where he received positive feedback and suggestions.

New Delhi: Aryan Rajvanshi, a 16-year-old Class 11 student from Anand Niketan International School in Ahmedabad (Gujarat) recently gained international recognition for his groundbreaking project, MechaCrop, which uses drones and artificial intelligence to improve the lives of farmers in India. Aryan represented India at the 07th Edition of 1M1B Activate Impact Summit 2023 held at the United Nations on 30 November, 2023.

What Inspired Aryan to Develop Project

Speaking to India.com, Aryan Rajvanshi shared the inspiration behind his project, stating, “When I visited Udaipur with my family in June 2020, I saw the heartbreaking predicament of two farmers who ended their lives because of meagre debts. I realized that this is a common problem that affects many farmers in India who are trapped in a cycle of poverty and dependence on high-interest loans. I decided to use my passion for technology to create a solution that can help farmers escape this cycle and improve their living conditions. That is how MechaCrop was born.”

Goal is to Make Farming More Profitable

“My goal is to make farming more profitable and sustainable for farmers and to inspire more young people to use technology for social good. I hope that MechaCrop will receive more support and recognition from various stakeholders and that it will expand and reach more farmers in the future. I also believe that MechaCrop has the potential to transform the agricultural sector and create a positive impact on millions of lives,” he further stated.

Talking about how he started with the project, Aryan Rajvanshi said he began it with brainstorming sessions with his parents, who encouraged him to pursue his dreams.

Later, Jugal Pandya, the founder of Z-Axis in Gujarat, allowed Aryan to show him at his drone factory, where he learned about the ins and outs of the drone ecosystem. This was followed by a two-month AI course with Inspirit AI, where he learnt how to write his own machine learning algorithms.

Then, Aryan came in contact with 1M1B, and with help from Manav Subodh, his mentor throughout the program, Aryan was able to integrate his knowledge of drones and artificial intelligence to solve a real-world problem.

He presented his project at the University of California, Berkeley, earlier this year, where he received positive feedback and suggestions. Furthermore, he authored a research paper along with Shiang-Wan Chin, a Cornell PhD, who mentored him on his research and helped him optimize his algorithm. The paper is currently going through the publication process in an international science journal.

Main Objective

MechaCrop, a project founded by Aryan Rajvanshi, over the past two years, aims to address the challenges faced by farmers in India, such as crop losses, low productivity, and food insecurity, utilizing drones and artificial intelligence to diagnose and prevent crop diseases, monitor crop growth, yield, and quality, and provide timely and accurate information to farmers.

How MechaCrop Works?

MechaCrop goes beyond disease diagnosis and monitoring crop growth. Aryan’s extensive research and field visits revealed that manual and unreliable methods led to significant crop losses.

Leveraging his expertise in artificial intelligence and machine learning, Aryan integrated an image classification algorithm with drones. The algorithm, trained with over 20,000 images, can identify diseases such as apple black rot, grape black rot, corn common rust, and strawberry leaf scorch with over 98% accuracy. When tested with crop pictures taken by the drone, the algorithm could accurately find the disease.

UN Recognition of Aryan’s Project

Furthermore, he was one of the only two project leaders chosen to be part of the Purpose Rebels program. As part of the program, an inspirational documentary based on Aryan’s project was showcased at the summit. Created by Amit Madheshiya, a World Press Photo and Cannes prize-winning filmmaker and photographer, the documentary encapsulated all aspects of the project, acting as an excellent medium to spread the word forward.

