New Delhi: A 22-year-old woman from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh won the ‘High Commissioner for a Day’ competition and the chance to be the UK’s top diplomat to India.

Ayesha Khan spent the day overseeing the UK’s largest overseas network, chairing briefing sessions, networking with dignitaries and meeting project beneficiaries, said a press statement from the British High Commission here.

Now in its third year, the ‘High Commissioner for a Day’ competition is a celebration of the October 11 ‘International Day of the Girl Child’ and is open to Indian women aged 18-23.

As part of the selection process, applicants were asked to record a one-minute video on why gender equality is important and whom they see as their biggest gender equality inspiration. The competition saw an overwhelming response with applications received from across 14 states.

High Commissioner for the Day, Ayesha Khan said: “My day was pretty hectic but also really fun and I got to learn a lot. Leading daily briefings, interacting with stakeholders from the UK and India, and experiencing the richness of multi-culturalism has been a great experience.”

Deputy High Commissioner for the Day (on other days, British High Commissioner to India), Dominic Asquith said: “I greatly enjoyed working for and with Ayesha for the day. She spoke articulately, passionately and convincingly on this important issue. I hope she found the experience as rewarding as I did personally. I wish her success – her ability clearly indicates a bright future.”

“The UK and India are working together as a joint force for good in the world and we share with India the importance of promoting the cause of gender equality. I hope this initiative will capture people’s imagination around India – whether they live in big cities or small villages,” he said.

Ayesha Khan was High Commissioner for a Day on Friday, October 4.