Meet Baryl Vanneihsangi, TV Anchor-Turned Politician Who Became Youngest Woman MLA Of Mizoram

Baryl Vanneihsangi, at 32 years old, emerged victorious in the Mizoram assembly elections, securing the Aizawl South-III constituency seat, making her the youngest woman MLA in the state.

Meet Baryl Vanneihsangi, TV Anchor-Turned Politician Who Became Youngest Woman MLA Of Mizoram

Baryl Vanneihsangi, a 32-year-old member of the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), created history when she secured victory in the Mizoram Assembly elections. She merged victorious with a margin of 1,414 votes to became the youngest woman MLA in the state representing the Aizawl South-III constituency.

Trending Now

In the recently held Mizoram assembly elections, the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) secured victory, claiming 27 out of the 40 assembly seats, marking a significant shift in power as they ousted the Mizo National Front (MNF).

You may like to read

Soon after the win, the former TV presenter spoke emphatically about gender equality and urged women to follow their passion.

“I just want to tell all the women out there that our gender doesn’t stop us from doing anything that we like and wish to pursue. It doesn’t prevent us from taking up something that we are passionate about. My message to them is that regardless of which community or social strata they belong to, if they want to take up something they should just go for it,” she told news agency ANI.

Who Is Baryl Vanneihsangi?

Baryl Vanneihsangi, at 32 years old, emerged victorious in the Mizoram assembly elections, securing the Aizawl South-III constituency seat, making her the youngest woman MLA in the state.

She garnered 9,370 votes, surpassing MNF’s F Lalnunmawia.

She holds a Master of Arts degree from the North Eastern Hill University in Shillong, Meghalaya.

Before her political career, she served as a corporator in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC).

According to her Election Commission affidavit, there are no reported criminal records against her.

Baryl began her career as a well-known TV anchor.

She has a substantial presence on Instagram with over 251k followers. She calls herself a TV Presenter, Hostess, Anchor, and now, a Politician.

Out of the 174 candidates in the Mizoram Assembly elections, only 16 were women. Of them, two contested in two constituencies each, making it 18 seats having women candidates fighting the Assembly elections.

The results of the Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 were announced on November 4, and the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) emerged victorious by securing 27 seats defeating the incumbent Zoramthanga-led Mizo National Front (MNF). MNF won 10 seats, whereas Bharatiya Janta Party managed to secure 2 seats.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.