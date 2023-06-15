Home

Meet 'Biparjoy': Gujarat Baby Girl Named After Cyclone

Meet ‘Biparjoy’: Gujarat Baby Girl Named After Cyclone

A newly-born baby girl in Gujarat has been named ‘Biparjoy’ after the ‘severe’ cyclonic storm that is heading towards the state’s western coast.

A newborn baby girl in Gujarat has been named ‘Biparjoy’ after the ‘severe’ cyclonic storm.

Kutch: Continuing with bizarre trend of naming newborns after natural disasters, a newly-born baby girl in Gujarat has been named ‘Biparjoy’ after the ‘severe’ cyclonic storm that is heading towards the state’s western coast.

Biparjoy’s mother is one of thousands of people who have been evacuated from their native places in wake of the destruction the cyclone is likely to wreak after it makes landfall. The woman, who gave birth to a baby girl a month ago and now lives in a shelter in Jakhau in Gujarat’s Kutch district, decided to name her daughter after the approaching cyclone.

Bizarre names

The wacky trend of naming children after natural calamities such as earthquakes and cyclones is not a new one, but Indians have gone a step ahead and even named their kids after the deadly coronavirus.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a newborn baby girl was named Corona after the deadly virus. Similarly, two other kids were named after the deadly flu in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh even as their parents justified such names by stating that the fight against COVID pandemic had “unified the world.”

In an even stranger case, a Rajasthan couple who were stranded in Tripura during the COVID-19 pandemic, named their newborn baby boy “Lockdown”, in a nod to the restrictions imposed by authorities to curb the spread of the lethal virus.

Another kid, who was reportedly born aboard a Mumbai-Uttar Pradesh train during those tumultuous times, was also named “Lockdown” by his parents.

‘Biparjoy’

Meanwhile, little Biparjoy now joins a unique list of kids named after cyclones such as Titli, Fani and Gulab.

However, the little girl may not feel too overjoyed when she grows up and finds out that ‘Biparjoy’ literally means disaster, so named by Bangladesh, where it first swirled up, for its sheer ferocity and the wanton destruction its likely to cause once it makes landfall.

In 2020, the name was later adopted by World Meteorological Organisation (WMO, which has laid out guidelines for naming cyclones in each tropical cyclone basin.

As per the WMO website, multiple tropical cyclones can strike simultaneously as each of these can last a week or more and as such each tropical cyclone is assigned a unque name by weather agencies to avoid confusion.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.