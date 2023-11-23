Meet Daksh Mini and Daksh Scout: Two Mini Robots Used in Rescue Operation at Uttarkashi Tunnel

Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse Latest Update: As the rescue operation at the Uttarkashi Tunnel has entered the final stage, the rescue team has now joined by two robots. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has sent these two remotely operated robots to aid the rescue operation which has been going on for the last 11 days because of the challenging conditions.

Named Daksh Mini and Daksh Scout, these two robots have been sent by the DRDO on the request of rescue teams at the Uttarkashi site.

All You Need to Know About Daksh Mini

Daksh Mini is a remote robotic vehicle that has been specialised for use in a confined space. This vehicle can operate for two hours on a single charge and has a remote range of about 200 metres. The vehicle can use its arm – known as the manipulator arm – to lift loads up to 20 kg and can be used for handling Improvised Explosive Devices. Moreover, Daksh Mini has high resolution cameras on it to enable the controller to handle it better.

All You Need to Know About Daksh Scout

Another robotic vehicle on duty is Daksh Scout, a surveillance rover that has been designed for surveillance. Daksh Scout can function on any kind of surface – it can also climb stairs and descend inclined surfaces. Daksh Scout has cameras for a 360 degree view, and the controller can see a real-time view of the surroundings. Daksh Scout can also work round the clock and has capabilities as advanced as bomb defusal.

Rescue Operation in Final Stage

About the rescue operation, the work of laying a 12-meter pipeline is still left at the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi to rescue 41 workers, said Colonel Deepak Patil who is leading the rescue efforts of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

The workers have been trapped since November 12, when the under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot got blocked due to debris falling in a 60-meter stretch on the Silkyara side.

The work of laying down two pipelines is still left and their length is approximately 12 metres, Patil told ANI on Thursday morning.

However, the steel rods in the debris have been removed by the Andaman team through a gas cutter and the obstruction on the way has been eliminated, he said

A 41-bed hospital readied at the Community Health Centre in Chinyalisaur for medical examination and care of trapped workers after they are evacuated from the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi. NDRF personnel also carried oxygen cylinders at Uttarkashi’s Silkyara tunnel to assist in the ongoing rescue operation.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.