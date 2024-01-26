Meet Dr Chandrashekar, The ‘People’s Psychiatrist’ Who Treated Villagers At Their Doorsteps In Karnataka

In 2007, Dr Chandrashekar established the Samadhana Counselling Trust Centre, which offers free counseling services to individuals facing mental health challenges.

Dr. Chandrashekar Channapatna Rajannachar, popularly known as the ‘People’s Psychiatrist’, is a renowned psychiatrist and philanthropist from Karnataka. In recognition of his exceptional contributions, he is honored with the prestigious Padma Shri award 2024. Born in Channapatna town to Jeweller B.M. Rajannachar, Dr. Chandrashekar completed his early education in his hometown before pursuing a degree in Medicine from the Government Medical College in Bangalore in 1973. He further specialized in the field of psychology, earning a Diploma in Medicine and an M.D. in Psychology in 1978. Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Chandrashekar dedicated himself to serving the community.

He adopted several villages around Bangalore and personally visited individual households to provide treatment and raise awareness about mental health. His selfless efforts extended beyond the local community, as he served as a consultant to UNICEF, numerous NGOs, and government agencies. Dr. Chandrashekar’s impact on mental health extends far beyond his direct interactions with patients.

He played a pivotal role in designing training programs for counselors at the grassroots level, recognizing the importance of building a strong support system. In 2007, he established the Samadhana Counselling Trust Centre, which offers free counseling services to individuals facing mental health challenges.

Over the years, this center has provided assistance to thousands of people and has become a beacon of hope for those in need. With a commitment to improving mental health on a larger scale, Dr. Chandrashekar has been actively involved in training doctors, health workers, school and college teachers, NGOs, and volunteers.

His expertise has been instrumental in implementing the National Mental Health Programme in India, ensuring that mental health receives the attention it deserves. In addition to his clinical work and advocacy, Dr. Chandrashekar has made significant contributions to medical literature.

He has authored over 280 books in Kannada and more than 30 books in English, encouraging medical professionals to write in their native language and promoting the development of medical literature in both Kannada and English. As the editor of over 100 health-related books, he has played a crucial role in disseminating knowledge and raising awareness about various health issues.

At the age of 75, Dr. Chandrashekar continues to provide free mental health treatment to approximately 50,000 patients and has trained over 20,000 professionals. His dedication, compassion, and unwavering commitment to mental health have made him a true inspiration and a beacon of hope for countless individuals.

