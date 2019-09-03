Thiruvananthapuram: A 22-year-old woman from Kerala on Monday scripted history by becoming the first transgender broadcast journalist from the state.

Joining Malayalam news channel Kairali News TV on August 31, Heidi Saadiya’s first assignment was on the Chandrayaan-2 development, News18 reported.

Speaking to the news channel, Saadiya said that she was happy to see the LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer) community being given space in workspaces.

“After my post-graduation course in electronic media from the Trivandrum Institute of Journalism, I was working as an intern with Kairali TV. After interning for a week, the company offered me the post of ‘News Trainee’ after evaluating my performance,” Saadiya told News18.

“This is a profession that I feel has no discrimination. The newsroom feels like a second home to me. I hope the LGBTQ community gets more such inclusive workspaces in future,” she added.

Saadiya said that even though her parents didn’t accept her, she holds no grudges against them. “I just want them to see what I am doing right now,” she said.

Taking to Facebook, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja congratulated Saadiya and said that she was an inspiration for the entire transgender community. “Chavakkad native Saadiya has made a successful move at a moment when Chandrayaan 2 lander, ‘Vikram’, successfully separated from the orbiter. She’s the first transgender broadcast journalist from Kerala,” Shailaja said.