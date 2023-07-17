Home

Meet IAS Divya Tanwar Who Cleared UPSC Exam Without Any Coaching, Read Her Inspiring Story

Divya Tanwar’s Success Story: Cracking UPSC exam is not as easy task as it takes so much of hard work and dedication to clear the test but there are some candidates who clear it in the first attempt and even without any coaching. One such example is IAS Divya Tanwar who showed the way on how to crack the exam with ease.

Divya Cleared UPSC in First Attempt

In 2021, Divya Tanwar appeared for the UPSC exam and cracked it in the first attempt with an All India Rank (AIR) of 438. She was only 21 years old when she cleared the exam. What is more interesting to read about her is that she cleared the exam on her own without any external coaching.

A bright student all through her academic life, Divya Tanwar hails from Mahendragarh and did her initial schooling in her home town at a government school. And later, she got into Navodaya Vidyalaya, Mahendragrh.

Bright Student All Through Her Academic Life

In her academic life, Divya Tanwar holds a bachelor’s degree in Science and started her UPSC preparations right after graduation.

At the time of her preparation, her family was going through tough times, yet her mother stood by her aspirations and supported her in every way.

Economic Situation Not a Hurdle For Divya

Even during the tough economic conditions in the family, Divya’s mother Babita Tanwar never allowed any hindrance in Divya’s studies and extended all possible help to complete her preparation.

After completing her BSc, Divya prepared for UPSC Civil Services and studied 10 hours a day in a small room of her house. As they say hard work pay off, she finally cleared the UPSC exam in her first attempt at the age of just 21 and secured 438th rank and was posted as an IPS officer.

Popular on Social Media

A social media sensation, Divya Tanwar keeps sharing inspiring posts on Instagram and other social media platforms with her followers and friends.

With her success in UPSC, Divya Tanwar has become a source of inspiration for thousands of UPSC aspirants.

