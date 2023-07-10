Home

Meet IAS Saumya Sharma Who Lost Hearing Ability At 16, But Cracked UPSC In First Attempt | Read Her Story

It is worth mentioning that during the Mains exam, Saumya had a high fever and was not able to even get up from the bed, however, she did not back down and appeared for the UPSC exam.

With this disability, many aspirants tend to give up preparing for the UPSC exam but Saumya decided to crack and prove that nothing can stop her from achieving success in life.

New Delhi: UPSC is one of the toughest exams in the country as it takes years and multiple attempts to crack it. However, Saumya Sharma is an Indian Administration Services officer who cracked the exam in just one attempt. She cleared the exam in 2018 with All India Rank 9. And what is interesting about Saumya is she not only cracked the UPSC exam in one attempt but she did it with only four months of preparation that too without any coaching.

Hearing Disability at Age of 16

What is motivating to read her story is that she was just 16 years old when Saumya lost her hearing abilities.

A bright student all through her life, Saumya after her schooling managed to reserve a seat at the prestigious National Law School to pursue law and in 2017, she decided to appear for the UPSC exam but by that time only four months were left in the exam.

Dedication And Commitment

With dedication and commitment, Saumya started preparing for the UPSC exam and she cracked it in the first attempt itself. Interestingly, she was just 23 years old when she cracked the UPSC CS exam.

With this disability, many might try to crack the exam through the quota for specially-abled persons, in fact, Sharma refused to apply from the quota and appeared for the exam in the general category.

Current Posting in Maharashtra

She is currently posted in Maharashtra Cadre as the CEO of Nagpur Zilla Parishad and is quite active on social media with over 249K followers on Instagram. She is married to IPS Archit Chandak, who currently serves as the DCP, Nagpur City.

