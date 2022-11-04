Meet Isudan Gadhvi – AAP’s CM Candidate For Gujarat

Aam Aadmi Party announced Isudan Gadhvi as its Chief Ministerial face for Gujarat Elections. Who is Isudan Gadhvi? Know all about him

Isudan Gadhvi with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: A day after the Election Commission announced the schedule for the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday announced Isudan Gadhvi as its Chief Ministerial face for the upcoming state polls. Gadhvi, a former TV anchor bagged 73% of the votes in an AAP survey on who should be its Gujarat chief minister face.

The party had carried out a similar exercise in Punjab and had picked Bhagwant Singh Mann as its chief ministerial candidate for the state. Exuding confidence in registering victory in the Gujarat elections, the Delhi CM said that he is not announcing the chief ministerial state but the state’s next CM.

Who is Isudan Gadhvi?

Gadhvi hails from an economically sound farmers’ family in Dwarka district’s Pipaliya village. His surname indicates that he belongs to the Gadhvi caste, which is included in the other backward castes (OBCs) of Gujarat. Gadhvi has been one of Gujarat’s most popular TV journalists and anchors. His show ‘Mahamanthan’ on VTV News would run from 8-9pm Later the show was stretched to 9.30pm on popular demand. Gadhvi joined AAP in June last year.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022

Assembly elections in Gujarat will be held in 2 phases on December 1 and December 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

In the first phase, polling will be held for 89 seats while the second phase will see voting for 93 seats.

The term of the 182-member state Assembly ends on February 18, 2023. After the poll dates were announced, the Model Code of Conduct came into force in the state.

Gujarat has a strong 4,90,89,765 electorate, which includes 2,53,36,610 males and 2,37,51,738 females.