Meet Jaya Thakur, Congress Leader Who Went To Supreme Court To Quash Electoral Bonds Scheme

Jaya Thakur is a doctor who associates herself with the Indian National Congress.

Jaya Thakur (Image- ANI)

New Delhi: In a groundbreaking judgement, the Supreme Court of India rejected the State Bank of India’s plea seeking more time to disclose the information sought by the esteemed court today after it had earlier quashed the election funding scheme of the central government almost on February 15. But do you know the faces that were behind the landmark judgement that led to the quashing of the Electoral Bonds Scheme?

Jaya Thakur, an appellant in the case against the electoral bonds scheme, along with the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and CPI (M), expressed satisfaction with Monday’s Supreme Court order directing the State Bank of India.

“I am happy with this decision. The court has taken its decision considering the seriousness of this issue,” Jaya Thakur, who filed the plea through her advocate Varun Thakur, was quoted saying in a report by Hindustan Times.

Who Is Congress Leader Jaya Thakur?

Jaya Thakur is a professional in the medical field who associates herself with the Indian National Congress. Her roots trace back to Banda, a place in the Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, the report said. Thereby, she has a formidable position in the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee, serving diligently as a General Secretary.

Details Of The Judgement Quashing Electoral Bonds Scheme

Pulling up the State Bank on Electoral Bonds scheme, the Supreme Court asked what steps you have taken in the last 26 days.“The SBI has to just open the sealed cover, collate details and give information to the Election Commission,” the Supreme Court added.

Appearing for SBI, Advocate Harish Salve told the Supreme Court, ”The SC has directed the disclosure of KYC details, and the amount of bonds. We have this information, and we can disclose it in two-three weeks. The court has also directed the disclosure of donations received by political parties. If a bridge does not need to be established between the two, we can disclose information in three weeks.”

Jaya Thakur Moves SC To Restrain Centre From Appointing New ECs

A plea was filed in the Supreme Court to restrain the central government from appointing the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners as per Sections 7 and 8 of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment Conditions of Service and terms of office) Act 2023.

Sections 7 and 8 lay down the procedure for the appointment of ECI members.

The application filed by the Congress leader Jaya Thakur also sought direction to appoint members of the Election Commission as per the Supreme Court judgment, which had directed the constitution of a committee consisting of the CJI, the PM, and the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha for appointment.

Following the resignation of Election Commissioner Arun Goel last week and the retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey, two vacancies for Election Commissioners have arisen.

Advocate Varun Thakur, appearing for the petitioner, also mentioned the plea for an early hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. The bench asked the lawyer to send an email regarding this and it will look into the listing. Thakur had earlier also challenged the provisions of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Terms of Office) Act, 2023.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.