Meet Krish Nawal, class 11 student who built India’s largest digital museum for children’s art; Now has over 20000 artworks, 3 lakh members

CAMI allows children below the age of 18 to submit their artwork and have it showcased online. The platform also provides opportunities to participate in exhibitions, workshops and other creative activities.

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Meet Krish Nawal, class 11 student who built India's largest digital museum for children's art; now has over 20000 artworks, 3 lakh members (Image: childrensartmuseumofindia.com)

At a time when most teenagers are busy with school, hobbies and exams, Krish Nawal is working on a project that aims to give young artists a place of their own. Krish is the founder of the Children’s Art Museum of India (CAMI), a digital platform created especially for children to display, explore and learn about art. He started the initiative in 2022 along with Manya Roongta when the two were still school students. Today, Krish is in Class 11 and continues to manage his studies alongside his work at CAMI.

The idea for the platform came from Krish’s own experience with art. He noticed that museums and galleries often focused on established artists, while children had very few professional spaces where their work could be displayed and appreciated.

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That observation led to a simple idea — a museum by children, for children and of children.

A school idea to a growing digital community

What began as a small project has since developed into a digital art community connecting young artists across India and beyond.

CAMI allows children below the age of 18 to submit their artwork and have it showcased online. The platform also provides opportunities to participate in exhibitions, workshops and other creative activities.

The initiative was started with the aim of bringing together children from different backgrounds, including those living in cities as well as smaller towns and rural areas.

The platform is free to use and focuses not only on displaying artwork but also on helping children learn and develop their creative skills.

According to the organisation, CAMI now has more than 300,000 registered members and has received over 20,000 artworks. Its website has recorded more than one million visitors, while its network extends to over 200 towns and cities across India.

The initiative also has more than 500 young brand ambassadors.

Why Krish started CAMI

For Krish, art is not simply about drawing or painting. He believes creativity can give children a way to express their thoughts, emotions and ideas. He also believes that children should have equal opportunities to showcase their abilities, regardless of where they come from.

While exploring museums and art platforms online, Krish and Manya found that there were several digital spaces dedicated to art, but very few were designed specifically around children’s creativity.

That gap became the starting point for CAMI.

The two young founders began developing the idea with support from their family and gradually turned it into an online platform for young artists.

More than just an online Art gallery

CAMI has expanded beyond simply displaying children’s drawings and paintings. The platform works with schools and other organisations to conduct art-related activities. Educational institutions can also use the platform to organise art events, polls and other programmes.

CAMI has also introduced monthly recognition for young artists, along with physical rewards aimed at encouraging children to continue creating.

Another unusual part of the initiative is its presence in the gaming and virtual world. CAMI has developed a Roblox/metaverse experience that allows children and visitors to explore art in a more interactive format.

The organisation says the experience has received more than 250,000 visits.

Balancing School And Entrepreneurship

Running an organisation while studying in Class 11 is not an easy task. Krish continues to attend school while working on CAMI’s programmes, partnerships and expansion.

His journey has also received recognition. He has been honoured with the Global Youth Award for Creative Innovation and was named among the Top 18 Under 18 Entrepreneurship Award recipients by the Bower School of Entrepreneurship.

Despite his work, Krish describes himself as a regular teenager who enjoys playing the piano, spending time in nature and being with family and friends.

He credits his parents and his cousin and co-founder Manya for supporting him and helping shape the idea behind CAMI.

What comes next for CAMI?

Krish wants to take the platform to more children, particularly those who may not have easy access to art education or traditional museums.

His plans include working with more artists, educators and organisations, expanding school partnerships and creating new online art experiences.

The larger goal is to make art education and creative opportunities accessible to children regardless of their location.

From a school project started by two young students in 2022, CAMI has grown into a sizeable digital community. For Krish, however, the idea remains the same — giving children a space where their creativity can be seen, valued and shared with others.