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Meet Kshudiram Tudu, only minister from Suvendu Adhikaris cabinet who didnt take oath in Bangla or Hindi, language in which he read document is...

Meet Kshudiram Tudu, only minister from Suvendu Adhikari’s cabinet who didn’t take oath in Bangla or Hindi, language in which he read document is…

After Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the chief minister of West Bengal, Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtanya, Kshudiram Tudu, and Nisith Pramanik also took their oaths.

Kshudiram Tudu (Image: PTI)

West Bengal CM: The BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari took the oath as the chief minister of West Bengal on May 9, i.e., Saturday, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After Adhikari, five other ministers took the oath: Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtanya, Kshudiram Tudu, and Nisith Pramanik. Of the five, Kshudiram Tudu took the oath in the Santhali language and is the MLA from the Ranibandh constituency in the state. The swearing-in of the ministers took place at the Brigade Parade Ground.

Who is Kshudiram Tudu?

Kshudiram Tudu is now the MLA of the Ranibandh constituency. He won the seat in the West Bengal Assembly election by a margin of more than 52,000 votes against Tanushree Handsa of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Tudu received a total of 131,145 votes, as counted in the 19 rounds on May 4.

VIDEO | Kolkata: Governor RN Ravi administers the oath of office to Kshudiram Tudu as Cabinet Minister of West Bengal. Source: Third Party (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/te8eyL5jeS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 9, 2026

Also Read: Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul: List of MLAs who took oath as ministers in Suvendu Adhikari Cabinet

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Background of Kshudiram Tudu

He is a graduate and has declared himself a teacher. According to the election affidavit, the MLA of the Ranibandh constituency owns total assets of Rs 23.2 lakh. Alongside this, he has shown liabilities that are valued at Rs 69,950. The annual income of Tudu, as declared, is Rs 11.2 lakhs.

Other ministers who took oath

Suvendu Adhikari took the oath as the chief minister of West Bengal on May 9, alongside Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtanya, Kshudiram Tudu, and Nisith Pramanik.

Dil Ghosh won the seat from Kharagpur Sadar, Agnimitra Pau from Asansol Dakshin, Ashok Kirtanya from Bangaon Uttar, Kshudiram Tudu from Ranibandh, and Nisith Pramanik from Mathabhanga.

Also Read: PM Modi turns emotional during Suvendu Adhikari’s oath ceremony, touches feet of Makhan Lal Sarkar – All you need to know about Bengal’s oldest worker

BJP’s historic win in West Bengal

The BJP won the West Bengal assembly elections with a grand victory of 207 of 264 seats. The voting was conducted in two phases: April 23 and 29, and the votes were counted on May 4. As the results unfolded, the TMC leader Mamata Banerjee alleged vote rigging and initially refused to resign from her CM position. This led to the Bengal governor finally dissolving the assembly on Thursday, which led to Mamata’s ouster from power.

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