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Meet Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani, Indias new CDS – Key facts about the third Chief of Defence Staff

Meet Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani, India’s new CDS – Key facts about the third Chief of Defence Staff

The Defence Ministry decribed Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani as "a highly decorated officer with over four decades of distinguished service." Scroll down for details.

CDS Raja Subramani (Image: PTI)

India’s new military chief: The government of India has appointed NS Raja Subramani as the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). He will be taking over the role of the present CDS named Anil Chauhan, whose tenure is completing on May 30. In addition, he will serve as the secretary of the Department of Military Affairs.

Who is NS Raja Subramani?

Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani has served in the army for over four decades. Later, he was commissioned to work in the 8th Battalion of the Garhwal Rifles in the year 1985. Over the last few years, he has held multiple positions associated with operations and leadership throughout the country.

Government of India appoints Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani PVSM, AVSM, SM, VSM (Retd.) as the next Chief of Defence Staff, who will also serve as Secretary, Department of Military Affairs. He will assume office after Gen Anil Chauhan completes his tenure on 30 May 2026. A highly… pic.twitter.com/wnbeitcpyX — Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) May 9, 2026

The Defence Ministry on X described him as “a highly decorated officer with over four decades of distinguished service” and added, “Lt Gen Raja Subramani is currently serving as Military Adviser at the National Security Council Secretariat since Sep 2025. He earlier served as Vice Chief of the Army Staff and GOC-in-C, Central Command, besides commanding key operational formations along the Western & Northern fronts.”

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Roles handled by NS Raja Subramani

NS Raja Subramani, before being the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), served as the military adviser at the National Security Council Secretariat. Initially, he served as the vice chief of the Army Staff and as the general officer commanding-in-chief, Central Command. Alongside this, he worked in difficulty-led functional areas, comprising regions like Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, and northern India.

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Key facts about NS Raja Subramani

During his tenure of service, NS Raja Subramani received several military honours, which include Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal, and Vishisht Seva Medal.

NS Raja Subramani had studied at the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy.

He underwent training at the Joint Services Command and Staff College in the United Kingdom.

He was commissioned to work in the 8th Battalion of the Garhwal Rifles in the year 1985.

The appointment of NS Raja Subramani will be crucial in the overall improvement of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

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