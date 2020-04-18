New Delhi: Amid the acute health crisis Madhya Pradesh is reeling under, passing-the-buck is going on and on Saturday it touched a new low as a top BJP leader, who is state BJP president and also the convener of the state’s health task force, VD Sharma, said to PTI that the erstwhile Congress government had allowed people from Tablighi Jamaat to enter the state. The leader also said that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan did not immediately expand his council of ministers because the “top-most priority” for the administration was to tackle the pandemic and not “waste time” on any other issue. Also Read - Dancing With Your Grandparents Can Improve Their Life Quality? Read Here to Know

Former chief minister and Congress leader Kamla Nath had attacked the BJP over the issue, saying it is fooling the people of the state which does not have a cabinet or even a health minister amid the pandemic.

"I am making an open charge that due to the fear of the Tablighi Jamaat people, you (previous Congress government) helped them unauthorisedly.

“You gave them entry (into the state) and allowed them to live and did not subject them to any kind of medical inspection,” Sharma said.

A religious congregation in Delhi of the Jamaat in which thousands of people from India and abroad had participated has emerged as the biggest coronavirus hotspot. Many of these people have tested positive for Coronavirus. The previous Kamal Nath-led Congress government had to quit on March 20 after losing majority in the Assembly. Subsequently, BJP’s Chouhan took charge as the chief minister but is yet to expand his ministry.

Madhya Pradesh has 1,360 positive cases and 69 deaths, one of the highest in the country, as per the latest data. Out of this, Indore alone has recorded 892 cases and 47 deaths.

Apart from the Tablighi Jamaat activists, Sharma alleged, the other reason for the higher number of COVID-19 cases in the central Indian state was that the entire administrative and police machinery of Indore had been directed to ensure smooth conduct of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) event by the former chief minister, and the then chief secretary SR Mohanty.

“This was the biggest mistake…so IIFA was priority and not coronavirus. The former CM did nothing. It was on his behest that the administration of Indore gave priority to the conduct of the event,” Sharma alleged.

Indore has been identified as one of the worst coronavirus affected cities in the country.

“Till yesterday, Indore had more than 707 positive coronavirus cases and almost 600 are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat,” Sharma alleged.

“The IIFA film awards event was supposed to take place in March in the city with an edition in Bhopal too. “The entire administration and police of Indore were engaged with full vigour to organise IIFA. This was on directions of the former CM and the ex-chief secretary…the administration’s priority was not to tackle coronavirus,” the BJP leader said.

He said the unfortunate result of this is not only being faced by Indore but by entire Madhya Pradesh.

