Meet Mady: Search And Rescue Dog In Violence-Hit Manipur Airlifted To Nagaland After Suffering Heatstroke

A three-year-old female labrador, a search and rescue dog who suffered heatstroke in violence-hit Manipur, was airlifted in an Army helicopter to Nagaland's Dimapur.

The Indian Army, in a statement, said Mady was treated at the Army Veterinary Hospital in Dimapur. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Intense heatwaves gripped parts of the world this year, leaving fingerprints of climate change. Time and again, records are being shattered and the summer swelter keeps coming. In India, hundreds of people have been affected due to extreme temperatures. Animals and pets also suffered dehydration and were heavily affected due to the hot spell. A three-year-old female labrador, a search and rescue dog in violence-hit Manipur, had to be airlifted to a hospital in Nagaland after suffering from heatstroke.

Mady, Rescue Ops Dog In Manipur Suffers Heatstroke

Mady, the search and rescue dog, was found “seriously ill” after she suffered a heatstroke. Soon, she was evacuated in an Army helicopter from Manipur’s Leimakong to a hospital in Nagaland’s Dimapur on July 24. The Indian Army, in a statement, said Mady was treated at the Army Veterinary Hospital in Dimapur and she is now “safe and sound”.

“Mady, a three-year-old female Labrador who is a search and rescue dog, was seriously ill due to Heat Stroke. To save her life, she was evacuated in an Army Helicopter from Leimakong, Manipur to Army Veterinary Hospital at Dimapur, Nagaland on July 24. It is heartening that Mady is safe and sound now,” Indian Army’s Eastern Command said in a statement, according to news agency ANI.

Manipur Violence

Two communities – Meitei and Kuki – have essentially been at war with each other over the battle for influence and land in one of the worst ethnic clashes that broke out in Manipur. Hundreds have died, and several people lost their homes, turning them into refugees while many women have become the target of sexual violence since May 3 when the clashes first broke out.

The state has been the scene of a near-civil war that was sparked by Kuki community protesting against a demand by the Meiteis for a special status that would let them buy land in the hills populated by Kukis and other tribal groups, as well as a guaranteed share of government jobs.

