Meet Mahasweta Ghosh, 1st Indian Woman To Complete The Toughest Race In The World

As a 44-year-old woman, she holds the distinction of being the sole Indian female participant who completed this arduous marathon last month.

New Delhi: It was after doing a 75-km desert run in Rajasthan’s Pokhran and watching a Netflix series called ‘Losers’ that Mahasweta Ghosh decided that she loved the sand terrain. Later, inspired by a friend to take up running in 2012 in a sheer bid to shed weight, it soon became a passion for Mahasweta. It emboldened her to take on the biggest challenge there is: the Marathon Des Sables (MDS), known to be the toughest race in the world.

Mahasweta has completed over 50+ races, including 3 world majors, international marathons, ultra, and trail runs (a 75km desert run in Pokhran and a 100km solo run during the pandemic. In May this year, Ghosh became the first Indian woman to make complete the race, in a time of 55 hours 42 minutes.

“I heard of this race through a friend in 2019. A few things intrigued me: the format and the fact that you are living in the desert, in the wild. I had not done anything like it before,” she told livemint.com.

As a 44-year-old woman, she holds the distinction of being the sole Indian female participant who completed this 250km marathon of the Sahara in Morocco last month. What next for the ace runner, Mahasweta Ghosh with a smile said, “Preparing to run for Berlin next” she said with a smile to ANI.

In the past, Ghosh had trained to run a maximum distance of 100km without stopping. What changed this time around was how she was logging the weekly mileage. She took on multiple long runs over consecutive days, like three back-to-back 30km stretches. Her shorter runs were also around 18-20km during the same week.

Besides running, Ghosh would also work on strength training and mobility workouts for 4-5 days of the week. And given her full-time day job as a technology marketeer, recovery and fuelling was as essential as training.

Each run would end with foam rolling or resistance band exercises, followed by an ice bath. At the end of each week’s schedule, she would be attended to by a masseur and a physiotherapist. She also eat basic, clean food with a target of consuming around 1,200 calories each day. She follow a gluten-free diet and also does intermittent fasting.

About Marathon Des Sables

The Marathon Des Sables (MDS) or Marathon of the sands, a six-day 250 km-long ultramarathon, which is said to be the distance of six regular marathons, and among the toughest races in the world, with one of the highest attrition rates.

MDS participants face extreme conditions, running in temperatures touching 40 degree Celsius. The terrain of the Sahara desert is also unrelenting, with rocky mountains, intense sandstorms and miles of high sandy dunes.

In MDS, there is no network, and no connectivity and every individual has to be self-sufficient and be ready to be self-sustained and carry their own food and baggage for the 7-day race.

