Meet ‘Markswomen’: The 19 Women SWAT Commandos Trained For G20 Summit

For the high-profile summit, 19 'markswomen' of the Delhi Police were selected for a special training session conducted by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) in Madhya Pradesh.

During June-July, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) trained 19 women commandos as 'markswomen' who will act as frontline security guard cum sharpshooter during all the events of G-20 summit to be held in New Delhi.

New Delhi: All eyes are on the G20 Summit, which is scheduled to be held later this year, as heavy security arrangements have been made for the event. For the high-profile summit, 19 ‘markswomen’ of the Delhi Police were selected for a special training session conducted by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) in Madhya Pradesh.

“Delhi Police will provide utmost security to the visiting delegates. So we are giving training to our women commandos,” an official was quoted as saying in a report by the news agency ANI.

19 Women SWAT Commandos Trained For G20 Summit

According to Delhi Police senior officials so far, 19 women SWAT commandos have successfully completed a one-month course from the training team of the Indo Tibetan Border Police Force in Madhya Pradesh. During June-July, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) trained 19 women commandos as ‘markswomen’ who will act as frontline security guard cum sharpshooter during all the events of G-20 summit to be held in New Delhi, officials said.

Officials said that the commandos were also given marks based on their performance. Constable Kiran stood first and secured 95 per cent marks, Constable Vaishali secured second position with 77.5 per cent marks and constable Kavita came third with 75 per cent marks.

Earlier on Monday, the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India, PK Mishra chaired the sixth meeting of the Coordination Committee on India’s G20 Presidency and called on all agencies to work in a ‘whole of government’ approach, to make the G20 Summit a success.

“After joining the Delhi Police in 2018, I was initially working with the PCR unit. Then we were asked if we were willing to join SWAT. I joined the unit and went through several training sessions. But recently, I was sent for a four-week training session in Karera, along with 18 colleagues, which has improved my shooting skills,” 27-year-old Nisha Chaudhary, one of the SWAT commandos, was quoted as saying in a report by The Indian Express.

