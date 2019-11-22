Jodhpur: A 21-year-old boy from Jaipur has made history by cracking the Rajasthan Judicial Services exam 2018 in the first attempt, making him the youngest judge in the country.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Singh thanked his family, teachers and well-wishers for the success.

“I was always drawn towards the judicial services going by the importance and respect reserved for the judges in the society. I took admission in 2014 in the five-year LLB course from the Rajasthan University, which ended this year,” Singh told ANI on Thursday.

“I am elated with my success and I thank my family, teachers and all well-wishers for their contribution which helped me crack the exam in the first attempt,” he added.

It must be noted that this year, the Rajasthan High Court had reduced the original age requirement for appearing in the judicial services exam from 23 years to 21 years.

Singh feels that it was a good move as it would also help him help more people throughout his career.

“I could appear in the exam only because the minimum age was reduced. Had it not been so then I would not have been eligible. I think it will benefit me because now I will get more time to learn and do more work and serve more people in my career because I joined at such a young age,” he stated.