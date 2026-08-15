Meet Nupur Prasad, CBI officer who led Sushant Singh Rajput probe, awarded President’s medal, she is married to…, currently working as…

Before moving to the CBI, Prasad held several important positions in the Delhi Police. She became the first Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Shahdara after the district was created.

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Meet Nupur Prasad, CBI officer who led Sushant Singh Rajput probe, awarded President's medal, she is married to..., currently working as... (Image: X.com)

IPS officer Nupur Prasad, who headed the CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has been honoured with the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) this year. The award marks another achievement in the career of Prasad, a 2007-batch officer of the AGMUT cadre. She is among the police officers who have been recognised this year for their meritorious and dedicated service.

The award honours officers for their work in areas including investigation, crime control, public service, law and order and police administration.

Experience across different police units

Prasad has handled several challenging assignments during her career. She has worked with the Delhi Police and the CBI and has also served in Arunachal Pradesh and West Bengal. Apart from her policing duties, she has been involved in programmes aimed at helping communities. These included initiatives focused on women’s self-defence, youth welfare, cyber safety and efforts to help people overcome drug addiction.

Nupur Prasad’s work in Delhi Police

Before moving to the CBI, Prasad held several important positions in the Delhi Police. She became the first Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Shahdara after the district was created. During her tenure, she helped set up the new district’s policing system and worked on strengthening crime prevention.

She also led action against drug trafficking networks and illegal gambling operations in the area.

Later, as DCP of North Delhi, Prasad was responsible for security and law-and-order arrangements during several major events. These included the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort and elections at Delhi University.

Her work across different assignments has earned her recognition as an officer experienced in handling complex investigations as well as public-facing policing responsibilities.

Role in the Sushant Singh Rajput Case

Nupur Prasad came into the national spotlight while working on the CBI investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14, 2020.

The case was handed over to the CBI in August 2020 after Sushant’s family filed a complaint. The transfer also followed a dispute over which police agency should investigate the case.

During her time with the CBI, Prasad was involved in important parts of the investigation. The probe included questioning witnesses and examining forensic material and medical records.

In 2025, the CBI submitted closure reports in the case. The agency said its investigation did not find evidence of foul play, abetment to suicide or a criminal conspiracy in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Other Major Cases

Prasad was also associated with several high-profile investigations during her CBI tenure. Media reports have linked her to cases involving businessman Vijay Mallya and the AgustaWestland helicopter deal.

Her work on these complex cases added to her experience in handling investigations involving financial and other serious offences.

Nupur Prasad’s Current Posting

After completing her tenure with the CBI, Prasad returned to the Delhi Police. She is now serving as Joint Commissioner of Police in the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

Her current role involves overseeing investigations into financial crimes and other economic offences.

The Medal for Meritorious Service recognises police personnel for their dedicated and outstanding work. Prasad’s latest honour reflects her years of service across investigation, policing and public administration.

Married to a Police Officer

Nupur Prasad is married to a fellow police officer. She has previously spoken about how having a partner from the same profession can be helpful because both understand the demands of police work.

In a 2019 media interview, Prasad said their shared profession helped them understand the pressures and challenges that come with the job. She described it as an advantage, as both are familiar with the “rigours of the job”.