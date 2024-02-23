Meet Odisha’s Eco-Entrepreneur Lipsa Behura Whose Initiative Offers Solutions To Plastic Waste Menace | EXCLUSIVE

Ecopreneurs like Lipsa Behura can play a crucial role in addressing this growing plastic waste menace in the country.

Lipsa says currently, 'Beyond Waste' provides a diverse array of upcycled gifting items including stationery.

New Delhi: Have you read in the news that nearly 68,642,999 tonnes of additional plastic waste was ended up in the environment last year? According to the 2023 Plastic Overshoot Day Report by the Swiss-based research consultancy Earth Action (EA), India is among the 12 countries responsible for 52 percent of the world’s mismanaged plastic waste. With a Mismanaged Waste Index (MWI) of 98.55%, the country is grappling with a high level of plastic waste mismanagement.

Lipsa An Eco-Entrepreneur In Heart

Meet Odisha’s Lipsa Behura, an eco-entrepreneur, whose venture ‘Beyond Waste’ is offering sustainable gifting options at this time of plastic waste mismanagement.

Speaking exclusively to India.com about her new initiative, she said, “I had the opportunity to volunteer with the ‘Youth for Sustainability’ where I gained further insights into the fine print of climate change. It was then that I decided this is the area where I truly want to make a difference.”

Lipsa’s parents are school-teachers and she was born and raised in the small village of Niali in Odisha. After completing her studies, she secured a job in the corporate sector and later, took a study leave to pursue an MBA degree. During her internship, while working in a few villages, she realised that the environment was her true passion and inspiration.

Sustainable Gifting Practices

Ecopreneurs like Lipsa Behura can play a crucial role in addressing this growing plastic waste menace in the country. The 29-year-old trailblazer from Odisha has founded an enterprise called ‘Beyond Waste’ which began as a one-person operation in September 2020 and has now expanded to offer a wide range of aesthetically upcycled products.

Observing that traditional gifting products and packaging contribute significantly to the escalating plastic problem, she began creating awareness about sustainable gifting practices and launched ‘Beyond Waste’.

‘Beyond Waste’ Offers Upcycled Gifting Items

Currently, ‘Beyond Waste’ provides a diverse array of upcycled gifting items including stationery. “Gifting can be made more meaningful if it does not impact ecology or generate mounds of non-biodegradable waste. A heartfelt expression of our love for another person can also be rooted in sustainability and eco-sensitivity. What we are trying to show is that there is a world of mindful choices beyond waste and that it is possible to gift something beautiful to a loved one without expanding our carbon footprint,” Lipsa said.

As an active participant in the empowering #GreenHustlers initiative that amplifies the voices of eco-warriors, Lipsa believes that all individuals and organisations can do their bit to make the planet healthier. “We must realise that every step, regardless of how big or small it is, counts and that our well-being depends on the health of Mother Nature. For more such inspiring stories and to participate in the conversations, we urge everyone to follow #GreenHustlers on social media,” she concludes.

