Meet Preeti Rajak; Ace Trap Shooter And Indian Army’s 1st Woman Subedar

New Delhi: Ace trap shooter Preeti Rajak etched her name in the annals of history on Sunday as she became the first woman to be promoted to the rank of Subedar in the Indian Army. Preeti Rajak, who joined the Corps of Military Police in December 2022, was on Sunday promoted to Subedar in the Indian Army, becoming the first woman to hold the rank.

“In a proud moment for the Indian Army as well as women of the country, today Havildar Preeti Rajak, trap shooter, was promoted to the rank of Subedar,” the Army said in an official statement.

‘Nari Shakti’

The Indian Army hailed Rajak’s rise within the Army ranks as a prime example of ‘Nari Shakti’ in the defence forces.

“Subedar Preeti Rajak is now the first woman Subedar of the Indian Army. Her achievement is an extraordinary display of Nari Shakti,” the Army said.

Indian Army Havildar Preeti Rajak, ace trap shooter promoted to the rank of Subedar. Subedar Preeti Rajak is now the First woman Subedar of Indian Army. Her achievement is an extraordinary display of Nari Shakti: Indian Navy pic.twitter.com/j4gmvPl9uF — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024

Who is Subedar Preeti Rajak?

Preeti Rajak is a champion trap shooter who won a silver medal in the trap women team event in the recently held 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

In December 2022, Preeti became the first meritorious sportswomen in the shooting discipline to enroll in the Indian Army as a Havildar. She was enrolled in the Corps of Military Police on December 22 last year.

According to the Army’s statement, based on her extraordinary performance, Rajak was awarded the first out of turn promotion and now holds the rank of Subedar, the first by a woman.

Ace shooter

Currently, Subedar Preeti Rajak is training at the Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU) in preparation for the Paris Olympic Games 2024. She is presently ranked sixth in India in the trap women event.

“Her great achievement will motivate generations of young women to come forward to join the Indian Army as well as carve a niche for themselves in professional shooting,” the Army said.

Today, Padma Shri and Arjuna awardee Subedar Major and Honorary Lieutenant Jitu Rai was promoted to the rank of Subedar Major and Honorary Captain for his meritorious service, the Army added.

(With PTI inputs)

