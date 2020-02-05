New Delhi: 31-year-old Raghav Chadha, who is contesting the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls from an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket has left the women of South Delhi gushing and blushing with his charm and wit, however, it is not sure how much of it will translate into votes. Ever since his candidature, Chadha has been bombarded with marriage proposals, says his social media team.

Chartered accountant-turned-politician and a star campaigner of the Kejriwal-led party, Raghav Chadha has been campaigning thoroughly in multiple roadshows and public gatherings to gain voter confidence. A popular face on social media platforms, his rallies have been regularly shared on Instagram and Twitter by his team. However, instead of receiving a response on his work, the posts have been flooded with heart emojis and comments like “adorable”.

“Recently, a woman tagged him on Twitter, asking him to marry her. Chadha said the economy was not doing good so it was not the right time to get married,” his social media manager said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

“When he went to a school for a meeting recently, a teacher said ‘If I had a daughter, I would have got her married to you’,” another member of the social media team noted. Meanwhile, a Twitter user recently shared a story on the AAP leader and captioned it saying “MOST Eligible Bachelor around”.

After contesting the Lok Sabha elections unsuccessfully earlier this year, Chadha is all set to fight from Rajinder Nagar this Saturday against the BJP’s veteran RP Singh, an advertising professional from the hood, as well as Congress’ 25-year-old Rocky Tuseed, the youngest candidate this election.