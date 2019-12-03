New Delhi: History has been created as for the first time, a transgender woman was appointed as a nurse at a government hospital by Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department.

Stepping one foot closer to her dream and setting an example for the transgender community, Anbu Ruby, received an appointment letter from Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami and Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on Monday, amid 5,224 new recruits in various government hospitals across the state.

Overwhelmed with joy and enthusiasm, Ruby told news agency ANI, “I’m really happy about this. I have become the first transgender woman in India to be appointed as a nurse. I express my deep gratitude to the chief minister and the health minister.”

Elaborating on the lifelong struggles that she had face being a transgender from the middle-class, she said, “I belong to a middle-class family and with a lot of struggle, have received my education. My father lost his eyesight at my little age and later my mother started selling banana leaves to earn money for the family and for my education.”

“My friends and professors have always supported me. The society is not much aware of the transgender people. They should accept the transgender. Acceptance is a cure,” she said further.

Speaking to ANI, Health Minister Vijayabaskar said, “First time in the history of health and welfare department we have recruited a transgender as a nurse. It is a very proud moment for the state.”

Notably, Ruby completed her B.Sc. Nursing from a private college in Tirunelveli in 2016, after which she went on to pursue an MBA in Hospital Management through distance education, the course which she finished this year. Ruby will be working as a staff nurse at a Primary Health Centre in Tiruchy.