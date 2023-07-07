Home

Meet Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, Who Owns World’s Largest Private Residence

Spread over an area of over 500 acres, Laxmi Vilas Palace is the private residence of the royal family of Baroda, which is owned by HRH Samarjitsinh Gaekwad.

Samarjitsinh in 2022 got married to Radhikaraje, a member of the royal family of Wankaner State. Both of them are blessed with two daughters.

Laxmi Vilas Palace, owned by the Gaekwads of Baroda, is the largest private residence in the world. Significantly, Laxmi Vilas Palace is four times bigger than Buckingham Palace, which is the residence of England royals.

Who is HRH Samarjitsinh Gaekwad?

Born on April 25, 1967, Samarjitsinh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad, is a former first-class cricketer and is the only son of Ranjitsinh Pratapsinh Gaekwad and Shubhanginiraje. Samarjitsinh completed his education at The Doon School in Dehradun and after he death of his father, Samarjitsinh was crowned Maharaja in May 2012.

It was done in a grand ceremony on June 22, 2012, at Laxmi Vilas Palace. Then in 2013, he successfully resolved a longstanding inheritance dispute with his uncle Sangramsinh Gaekwad, resulting in Samarjitsinh becoming the sole owner of Laxmi Vilas Palace.

Samarjitsinh’s Cricket Career

With a notable cricketing career, Samarjitsinh had represented Baroda in the Ranji Trophy and participated in six first-class matches as a top-order batsman. Samarjitsinh also held the position of president in the Baroda Cricket Association.

Apart from interest in cricket, Samarjitsinh is an enthusiastic golfer and has established a 10-hole golf course and clubhouse within the Laxmi Vilas Palace complex.

Owner Of Temple Trusts

Not just this, Samarjitsinh also controls temples trust that runs 17 temples in Gujarat and in Banaras. He also takes interest in politics and joined BJP in 2014, however, he is not so active in politics since 2017.

