Meet Sita Soren, Daughter-In-Law Of JMM Chief Shibu Soren Who Has Joined BJP Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Know all about Sita Soren, the daughter-in-law of Shibu Soren (JMM Chief) who has joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Sita Soren Joins BJP

New Delhi: Multiple political developments are being witnessed in different states of India, ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, whose dates have been announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Several leaders are seen shifting political parties ahead of the polls and the latest to join this list, is Sita Soren, the daughter-in-law of the Chief of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Shibu Soren. Sita Soren has joined BJP ahead of the General Elections and has been in the news for the same. Who is Sita Soren and why did she resign from the post of JMM’s General Secretary, read to know all about the new leader of BJP…

Who Is Sita Soren?

Sita Soren (Sita Murmu), is the daughter-in-law of Shibu Soren, sister-in-law of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and the widow of Hemant Soren’s elder brother, Durga Soren. Serving as the National General Secretary of JMM at the time of resignation, Sita Soren was first elected in 2009 as the MLA from Jama; from here, Soren won the Jharkhand Legislative Elections for two additional terms in 2014 and 2019.

Sita Soren was recently in the news when there were reports that upon his resignation, Hemant Soren might make his wife, Kalpana Soren the Jharkhand CM. Opposing this openly, Sita Soren said, “I will strongly protest any move to make her CM. I would like to ask why only Kalpana Soren, who is not even an MLA and has no political experience… under what circumstances is her name being touted as the next chief minister when there are so many senior leaders in the party.”

She further said, “There are several senior leaders who could be given the reins of the party. If they want to elect from the family, I am the senior-most in the House and have been an MLA for around 14 years.”

Why Did Sita Soren Resign From Jharkhand Mukti Morcha?

Speaking about the reason why Sita Soren resigned from JMM, in her resignation letter she said, “I served the party for 14 years, but to date, I have not received the respect that I should have received in those 14 years, due to which I had to take this very big decision for respect of hard work made by my late husband Durgashwar ji…we have remained untouched till date, we have not received any respect from any kind of party.” She further said, “I had to take this decision today and the way we saw from Prime Minister Narendra Modi is touring entire India, India’s name is becoming popular in foreign countries also, so considering this, I have trust and faith in JP Nadda ji, Amit Shah ji, Devendra Fernand ji, I will get support from them and we have to save Jharkhand.”

(Inputs from ANI)

