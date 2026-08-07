Meet Squadron Leader Bhawana Kanth, Indian Air Force’s first female ‘Top Gun’ fighter pilot

Bhawana Kanth has made history by completing the prestigious ‘Fighter Combat Leader’ (FCL) course at the ‘Tactics and Air Combat Development Establishment’ (TACDE) in Gwalior. The FCL is often called the Indian Air Force "Top Gun" school, as only about 1% of elite fighter pilots are selected for this demanding tactical programme.

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New Delhi: Indian Air Force (IAF) Squadron Leader Bhawana Kanth has become the first female ‘Top Gun’ fighter pilot. She made history by completing the prestigious ‘Fighter Combat Leader’ (FCL) course at the ‘Tactics and Air Combat Development Establishment’ (TACDE) in Gwalior. The FCL is often called the Indian Air Force “Top Gun” school, as only about 1% of elite fighter pilots are selected for this demanding tactical programme.

Country’s first female fighter pilot to reach this milestone

With this achievement, she has become the country’s first female fighter pilot to reach this milestone. An engineering graduate, Bhawana Kanth hails from the Darbhanga district of Bihar.

Earlier, in June 2016, Bhawana Kanth was commissioned into the Indian Air Force (IAF) as one of the first female fighter pilots, alongside Avani Chaturvedi and Mohana Singh. Having dreamed of flying since childhood, she has opened up new avenues for women in the field of military aviation through her hard work and determination.

The journey from MiG-21 to Sukhoi-30 MKI

Bhawana Kanth began her career by flying the renowned ‘MiG-21 Bison’ fighter jet. In 2019, she achieved the status of the first Indian female fighter pilot qualified to undertake fighter combat missions. Subsequently, she mastered flying the ‘Sukhoi-30 MKI’ fighter aircraft. Furthermore, she was the first female fighter pilot to participate in the Republic Day parade in 2021.

What is the FCL (Top Gun) course?

The ‘Fighter Combat Leader’ (FCL) course at the Tactics and Air Combat Development Establishment (TACDE) institute in Gwalior is considered equivalent to the US Navy’s famous ‘Top Gun’ programme. Only the best, hand-picked fighter pilots gain admission to this course, which is regarded as extremely rigorous and spans 20 weeks. The course teaches air-to-air and air-to-ground combat strategies, as well as the art of leadership in challenging situations. Having completed it, Bhawana Kanth has now joined the ranks of the Air Force’s frontline combat strategists.