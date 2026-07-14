Meet Tukaram Mundhe, the ‘Singham IAS’ officer leading Maharashtra’s toughest crackdown against milk adulteration

IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe is one of the most well-known bureaucrats in Maharashtra. Known for his strict working style, he has earned the nickname ‘Singham IAS’ from many of his supporters. An IAS officer, Mundhe is widely recognised for following rules firmly and taking a tough stand against corruption. During his career of more than 20 years, he has gained the trust of many people for his honest and disciplined approach. At the same time, his decisions have often brought him into conflict with politicians and other influential groups.

Mundhe is now leading a major campaign against milk adulteration across Maharashtra as the Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The drive has already uncovered several units allegedly producing synthetic milk and exposed serious violations of food safety rules.

Read more: Nashik civic body razes illegal alterations at Asaram ashram

The statewide operation began on May 25, the day Mundhe took charge as FDA Commissioner. Soon after assuming office, he directed officials to tighten food safety checks across the entire milk supply chain, including dairy farms, transporters, distributors, wholesalers and retailers.

Who is Tukaram Mundhe?

Tukaram Mundhe was born on June 3, 1975, in Tadsonna village in Maharashtra’s Beed district. He comes from a farming family and spent his early years facing financial difficulties. He completed his schooling at a Zilla Parishad school before moving to Aurangabad for higher studies. He earned a bachelor’s degree in History and a master’s degree in Political Science from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

Mundhe cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2004 with an All India Rank (AIR) of 20, earning a place in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). He joined the Maharashtra cadre as a 2005-batch IAS officer.

Over the years, he has served in several important administrative roles in districts including Nanded, Washim, Jalna, Solapur, Navi Mumbai, Nashik, Nagpur and Pune. During his career, he has worked as an assistant collector, district collector, municipal commissioner, chairman and managing director of PMPML, besides holding several other senior government positions.

As the District Collector of Solapur, Mundhe was praised for improving water management and bringing greater transparency to the administration. For his work, he received the Maharashtra government’s Best District Collector Award for 2015-16. He is also widely known as the “Waterman of Maharashtra” for his efforts in water conservation.

A career marked by frequent transfers

Tukaram Mundhe’s career has often been in the spotlight because of the large number of transfers he has faced. In a little over 21 years of service, he has reportedly been transferred 25 times.

Many of his supporters believe the frequent transfers are the result of his firm stand on following rules and refusing to give in to pressure. However, some critics say his strict way of working has often led to disagreements within the administration.

Despite the repeated transfers, Mundhe has maintained the same approach throughout his career. He is known for enforcing rules strictly, promoting transparency in government work and taking quick action against any violations, regardless of political influence or business interests.