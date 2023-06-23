Home

Meet Vikram Singh Ivane: Ujjain’s Bodybuilder Cop Who Inspires Fear In Criminals

Vikram Singh Ivane believes that doing weight training and physical exercises not only boosts one’s physical fitness but also keeps a person mentally sound and refreshed.

In a country like India where police personnel often face criticism and become the brunt of jokes for being overweight and out of shape, there are some officers who stand out among the crowd who managed to carve a physique that can even give bigtime Bollywood actors and professional bodybuilders a run for their money.

One such example is Vikram Singh Ivane, an Inspector in the Ujjain Police in Madhya Pradesh, who despite his frantic schedule, has managed to build and maintain such a physique which can put any professional bodybuilder and Bollywood star to shame.

Passion for fitness

Inspector Vikram Singh Ivane has a passion for staying fit and juggles his police job and fitness schedule to perfection. Vikram Singh starts his day Yoga and hits the gym in the evening, making sure he devotes at least one hour daily to maintain his workout routine.

Singh has a massive social media following and is nothing short of a celebrity in Ujjain, where he fights crime and maintains law and order on a daily basis. The bodybuilder cop is certainly a celebrity in his own right, especially among the youth, who idolize him and find inspiration from his dedication to fitness as well as to his police duty.

Meet Vikram Singh Ivane

Vikram Singh’s father was an Indian Army veteran and a local wrestling champion and the buff cop credits him for inspiring and steering him towards a fitness-oriented lifestyle. “I started going to the gym since I was a school kid, never took a break, and always find ways to squeeze one of workout time in my daily schedule,” Singh said.

Vikram believes that doing weight training and physical exercises not only boosts one’s physical fitness but also keeps a person mentally sound and refreshed. “That one hour in gym helps you release all the frustrations of your daily grind and relieve stress. It’s as much an exercise for your mind as it is for your body, almost cathartic,” he believes.

However, being in the police and keeping a strict gym regimen is not the easiest thing in the world to do. “The biggest challenge for me is to find time to devote to my gym workout as police work is a 24×7 job,” Vikram says, adding that on days when he can’t find the time, despite his best efforts, he makes do with some light exercises before going to bed.

Vikram’s diet

The police officer believes that to stay fit, especially if you want to build a heavy muscular frame, one must follow a proper diet plan to go along with the workout schedule. An hour or so before workout, Vikram eats some sprouts, eggs and vegetables, followed by a pre-workout protein shake. “I follow the same diet routine in the afternoon as well and pay more attention to maintaining optimum protein levels during the night so I take a protein shake before bedtime,” Vikram reveals.

Who is Vikram Singh Ivane?

Vikram Singh Ivane, 33, was born in Betul, Madhya Pradesh in 1990 and is currently as Station-Incharge at the Nagjhiri Police Station in the state’s Ujjain district. Vikram’s father, Phule Singh Ivane, was an army veteran and a local wrestling champion, while his mother’s name is Leela Devi.

Vikram lives with his 55-year-old mother, wife, and two daughters—7-year-old Amyra and Kiansha (1). The police officer says he’s been training his daughter Amyra since she was 6 and hopes that she becomes a sportswoman and represents India at the International level.

Career

Vikram Singh Ivane was posted as Sub-Inspector in the Madhya Pradesh Police after he cracked the state’s police recruitment exam in 2012. The iron-willed cop, who is renown across Ujjain district for inspiring fear among the area’s criminal elements, quickly climbed up the department’s ranks and in 2021, was promoted to the rank of station in-charge.

Hobbies

Vikram describes himself as a very outgoing person who loves to travel and meet new people. When on leave, Vikram likes taking long walks and enjoy the nature as he believes that a sound mind is the key to fitness and a pre-requisite to having a sound body.

