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Meet Lakhpati Didi Vinita from Sonbhadra who once struggled to make a living, now face of women empowerment due Yogi govt

Meet ‘Lakhpati Didi’ Vinita from Sonbhadra who once struggled to make a living, now face of women empowerment due Yogi govt

Vinita has become a face of success by making dairy farming the foundation of her livelihood.

Vinita from Sonbhadra

Uttar Pradesh success story: Vinita from Sonbhadra, who once struggled to make a living, has today emerged as a new face of success with the support of women empowerment initiatives being implemented under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

By making dairy farming the foundation of her livelihood, she earned ₹67 lakh rupees in just two years. Her success proves that when rural women receive the right government support, market access, and opportunities, they can write new stories of economic prosperity.

By joining Kashi Milk Producer Company Limited, she not only transformed her own life but also became an inspiration for women across her village and the surrounding region. Today, while managing her household responsibilities, she is also ensuring better education for her children.

A graduate by education, Vinita was responsible for managing a 14-member joint family. Together with her husband Avinash, she worked with 10-12 cattle, but due to dependence on private dairies, she often did not receive timely payments or fair prices for milk. As a result, her income remained limited.

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Despite working tirelessly day and night, her situation did not improve for a long time. Eventually, Vinita decided to join Kashi Milk Producer Company Limited. Through this platform, she began receiving fair prices, timely payments, and professional training. This proved to be the turning point in her life.

Vinita adopted scientific dairy practices, increased the number of livestock, and significantly boosted production. Today, she owns more than 40 milch animals and has joined the ranks of the state’s “Lakhpati Didis.”

By earning ₹67 lakh in just two years, she has set a remarkable example of rural women’s economic empowerment.

Kashi Milk Producer Company Limited is connecting over 46,000 women across seven districts of Purvanchal with employment and empowerment opportunities.

Vinita says that Kashi Milk and her Self-Help Group (SHG) not only strengthened her financially but also gave her a new perspective on life.

The impact of women empowerment and livelihood schemes of the Government of Uttar Pradesh is now clearly visible in villages. Women like Vinita are not only providing better lives for their families but are also emerging as leaders of social change. Vinita’s story from Sonbhadra shows that with the right platform, fair pricing, and support from government initiatives, rural women too can write new chapters of success.

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