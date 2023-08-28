Meet Vyommitra, The Female Robot ISRO Is Sending On Gaganyaan Mission: Video Inside

The special attraction of the second phase of ISRO’s Gagayaan Mission will be Vyommitra, a female space-faring humanoid robot.

Vyommitra, a female half Humanoid robot by Indian Space Research Organisation for the future unmanned space missions displayed during the Human Spaceflight exhibition and conference. (ANI Photo)

Vyommitra, The Female Robot: The trials for the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO’s) Gagayaan Mission will start in October and the special attraction of the second phase of the mission will be Vyommitra, a female space-faring humanoid robot. This was announced by Union Minister of State for Space Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday.

Trending Now

Notably, Dr Jitendra Singh shared a video of Vyommitra on Twitter, now X, in January 2020 with the caption: “In the run up to the first Human Space Mission by India at @isro … ‘Vyommitra’, the humanoid for #Gaganyaan unveiled. This prototype of humanoid will go as trial before Gaganyaan goes with Astronauts. #ISRO”.

Watch The Video Here

In the run up to the first Human Space Mission by India at @isro … ‘Vyommitra’, the humanoid for #Gaganyaan unveiled. This prototype of humanoid will go as trial before Gaganyaan goes with Astronauts. #ISRO pic.twitter.com/pnzklgSfqu — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) January 22, 2020

Who Is Vyomitra

The name Vyommitra has been given by combining two Sanskrit words, “Vyoma” (Space) and “Mitra” (Friend), thus Vyomitra means “friend of the space” or “friend in the space”. Vyommitra is the female humanoid prototype and the main purpose behind its inception is the pivotal role it will play in the first unmanned Gaganyaan mission. Vyommitra, the female humanoid first made her appearance at the opening session of the 2021 event “Human Spaceflight and Exploration – Present Challenges and Future Trends”.

What Can Vyomitra Do

Vyommitra will simulate human functions in space and also interact with the environment control life support system. Apart from this, it can monitor module parameters, send alerts, perform life support operations and activities like switch panel operations, be a companion and converse with the astronauts, recognise them, and respond to their queries.

India To Launch Gaganyaan Mission By End Of 2023 Or 2024

India will launch Gaganyaan Mission by the end of 2023 or 2024, said Union Minister Jitendra Singh on May 18 this year during a media interaction.

“India plans to launch an unmanned mission and send a female robot in the first and second missions, respectively, preceding the Gaganyaan human space-flight programme by the end of 2023 or in 2024,” he said on May 18.

“The first mission will be totally unmanned and after that we will send a female robot in the second one,” he said adding that before the actual Gaganyaan mission, “we will send a non-human mission. It is important to go and come back safely. It will land in water. It will ensure the security of the person.”

What Is Gaganyaan Mission

The purpose of the Gaganyaan mission is to demonstrate human spaceflight capability for which it plans to launch a crew of 3 members to an orbit of 400 km for a 3-day mission and bring them back safely to earth by landing in Indian sea waters.

ISRO posted a video about Gaganyaan Mission on X, formerly known as Twitter with the caption: “VSSC/ISRO, in collaboration with ADRDE/ @DRDO_India, successfully conducted Drogue Parachute Deployment Tests at the RTRS facility in Chandigarh. Drogue parachutes, armed with pyro-based mortars, stabilize and decelerate the crew module during re-entry to ensure a smooth descent. The tests instil assurance for integrating drogue parachutes into the Test Vehicle-D1 mission.”

Mission Gaganyaan: 🔸VSSC/ISRO, in collaboration with ADRDE/ @DRDO_India , successfully conducted Drogue Parachute Deployment Tests at the RTRS facility in Chandigarh. 🔸Drogue parachutes, armed with pyro-based mortars, stabilize and decelerate the crew module during re-entry… pic.twitter.com/q9AN3jAxYN — ISRO (@isro) August 12, 2023

Gaganyaan spacecraft is intended to be the formative spacecraft of the Indian Human Spaceflight Programme which is being designed to carry three people, and a planned upgraded version will be equipped with rendezvous and docking capabilities.

On its maiden crewed mission, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)’s largely autonomous 5.3-metric ton capsule will orbit the Earth at 400 km altitude for up to seven days with a two- or three-person crew on board.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES