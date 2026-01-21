Home

Meet Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal, who stepped down as Eternal CEO; must-know facts about him

He referred to Albi and said that he will be the new CEO of Eternal and will be owning day-to-day execution, operating priorities, and business decisions.

Deepinder Goyal: Deepinder Goyal is stepping down from the position of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Eternal Ltd. It was stated in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. Now, Albinder Dhindsa from Blinkit will be acting as the new CEO with immediate effect. Goyal on X shared that the centre of gravity for operating decisions would now move to Albinder. He referred to him as Albi and said that as the CEO of Eternal, he will be owning day-to-day execution, operating priorities, and business decisions. Deepinder Goyal has often taken the central spot in discussions multiple times. Now that he is stepping down, we take you through the details of his journey, companies, and background.

Who is Deepinder Goyal?

Goyal was born in January 1983 in Punjab’s Muktsar. With a graduation from IIT Delhi, he went ahead to complete his MTech degree in Mathematics and Computing in the year 2005. He soon began working as a senior associate consultant at Bain and Company, where he got the idea of Zomato along with his colleague, Pankaj.

