New Delhi: A meeting is underway at Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi’s residence ahead of the 134-year-old Ayodhya verdict, stated news agency ANI on Tuesday.

Some of those who attended the meeting are Muslim clerics, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shahnawaz Hussain and filmmaker Muzaffar Ali, Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Hind leader Ali Maulana Mahmood Madani, chief of the Islamic Cultural Centre Sirajuddin Qureshi and top Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawwad, stated a report.

Reports claimed that both the sides deliberated upon numerous measures to maintain peace irrespective of the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Ayodya issue. Ahead of the apex court’s verdict on Ayodhya, the Uttar Pradesh government had issued a directive banning offensive posts on social media relating to the Ayodhya issue. On November 5 evening, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Comissionerate, as quoted by news agency ANI, reiterated, “It is advised that nobody should share a post or comment, or anything related to any particular religion which may affect somebody’s beliefs/sentiments, ahead of the probable verdict in Ayodhya case.”