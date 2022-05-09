Shillong: African Swine Fever (ASF) has killed at least 259 pigs in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district this year, of which 45 died on Sunday, a senior official of the Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department said on Monday. The Veterinary department first reported the ASF outbreak on April 13. “At least 259 pigs have died in four neighbouring villages in Ri-Bhoi district. They had all tested positive for ASF,” news agency PTI reported quoting Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department principal secretary GHP Raju.Also Read - Tripura Orders Mass Execution Of Pigs Amid African Swine Fever; Multiple Graves Dug Up

As per the department's livestock census, there are over 53,000 pigs in the district and a total of 3.85 lakh pigs were registered across the state.

After the outbreak was reported at Umshorshor village, instructions were issued under the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009, banning the slaughter, and movement of pigs and supplies within 10 km of its vicinity. According to the notification, villages within under one km radius surrounding infected premises (the epicentre of disease) were designated as Infected Zone and all villages falling within a 10 km radius surrounding infected premises (the epicentre of disease) were designated as Surveillance Zone.

While movements of pigs are allowed in the surveillance zone, pigs are not allowed to move to the infected zones and handlers are not allowed to move to other pig sheds.