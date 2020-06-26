Agartala/Shillong: Meghalaya and Tripura top the COVID-19 recovery rate in the country, a Tripura Minister said on Friday night. Also Read - Rajasthan News: Jaipur Hospital Conducts Patanjali's Coronil Drug Trials on COVID Patients, Served Notice

Meghalaya's recovery rate is 89.36 per cent and Tripura's 81.47 per cent as against the national average of 58.24 per cent, Tripura Law and Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath told the media.

Nath, who is the spokesman of Tripura government, said that 15,050 test per million were conducted in his state compared to the national average of 5,635 tests while in Sikkim it is 15,098.

“In tests per million, Tripura is at the 6th position after Andaman, Sikkim, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Goa,” the Minister said.

In Meghalaya, 47 people have tested positive so far, with four active cases and one death. In Tripura, 1,295 coronavirus cases were reported, including 232 active cases and one death.